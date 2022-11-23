Tune In and Turn It Up: Here’s Where to Find the Hottest Hits in Positive Hip-Hop

Holy Culture Radio features award-winning shows and rhythmic music from superstars like Lecrae, KB, Angie Rose, Jor’dan Armstrong and Steven Malcolm.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With its mix of hip-hop superstars like Lecrae, KB, Angie Rose, Jor’dan Armstrong and Steven Malcolm, plus empowering conversations that speak to the African American experience, SiriusXM Channel 154 (Holy Culture Radio) is a full-time edutainment channel.

“Through the rest of the year, across our shows, you’ll be reminded about our pioneers and foundational voices, from Stephen Wiley, Michael Peace, and Preachas in Disguise to The Cross Movement, The Gospel Gangstaz and Grits, to Da’ T.R.U.T.H. (now Emanuel), Th’isl, and Lil Raskull, to Lecrae, Derek Minor, KB and Bizzle to today’s resounding leading voices,” said James Rosseau, founder of the nonprofit organization that operates HCR.

HCR has 5 million subscribers, has 14 talk shows and plays a wide diversity of Christian hip-hop artists.

The channel’s Stellar and Kingdom Choice Award-winning program, Da Fixx Morning Radio Show, has interviewed more than 100 artists and/or industry influencers, including Lecrae, Jay Williams, 1KPSon, Brea Miles, Pristavia, Mahogany Jones, HeeSun Lee, Scootie Wop, Agape Music Group, Myammee, Wande, Tedashii, Sammy Praise, Porsha Love and many others. Further, the renowned DJ Wade-O hosts the long-running CHH Top-10 countdown each weekday evening, highlighting the hottest songs in the genre.

The station’s diverse programming includes:

- The renowned DJ Wade-O, who is best known for his spinning skills and insightful interviews with artists, pastors and leaders within the Christian hip-hop community.

- The Stellar Award and Kingdom Choice Award winner Da Fixx Morning Radio show.

- Old School Sounds, hosted by DJ D-Lite, takes listeners back to the genre’s beginnings.

- The Underground Gospel Hip-Hop Show, where Jay Williams helps to launch indie faith-based artists, personifying the notion of having a great time while inspiring listeners with meaningful messages.

- K.I.N.G. Talks, with open discussions on life to create an environment of effective communication and an atmosphere of compassion and understanding.

- Church on the Block, where Pastor Phil Jackson, Pastah J and DJ Ruckus engage in all-encompassing discussions and theological breakdowns of hip-hop and street culture and how the church can deliver hope. … and many more.

Holy Culture Radio is owned and operated by The Corelink Solution, a nonprofit founded by Rosseau that delivers curriculums “to help people develop their passion and purpose, create an informed plan, use provided tools to help them succeed, and establish accountability and ownership.”

Learn more at www.holyculture.net, or follow Holy Culture on Twitter (@holyculture), Instagram (holyculture), YouTube (holyculture) Facebook (holyculturenet) and TikTok (@holyculture.net).

Holy Culture Radio is now on Sirius XM Channel 154