Starfish Partners Acquires Raymond Search Group

PLANO, TX, USA, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PLANO, Texas – Starfish Partners, an international investment and ownership platform for niched professional and mid to upper management search specialists, is proud to announce the acquisition of Raymond Search Group, a Florida-based firm that works throughout North America placing talent in Construction, Real Estate, Engineering, Architecture and Manufacturing. Raymond Search Group will work under the Direct Recruiters Inc. (DRI) umbrella and will expand DRI’s reach into additional industry segments.

Raymond and DRI along with Kaye/Bassman International (KBIC), Full Spectrum Search Group, the Sanford Rose Associates International (SRAI) network, and the recruiting industry’s largest consulting and training firm Next Level Exchange (NLE) make up the current Starfish Partners family of companies.

Jeff Raymond, President of Raymond Search Group shared, “We’re excited to join DRI’s team. It will allow us to expand our footprint and our reach in the Construction, Real Estate, Engineering, and Architecture spaces in North America. DRI has a great team and a strong legacy. We’re looking forward to adding to that legacy and continuing to solve the most complex recruiting challenges for our clients.”

Starfish Partners provides capital for recruiting firms looking to scale, as well as exit strategies for owners seeking to secure value for their firm in cash and/or stock. It also provides liquidity and the ability to monetize some value while simultaneously providing equity opportunities for key producers and leaders.

“Several Starfish board members have known and respected the work Jeff and his team have done for many years. From the first time we spoke with Jeff, he checked all of our boxes and then some. We feel he is an innovator in our industry, and he will go out of his way to customize the best possible solution for his clients including having recruiting process outsourcing (RPO) solutions that will add value across DRI’s existing and future client base. We are excited to welcome Raymond Search Group to DRI and the Starfish family of companies,” shared Dan Charney, President of Direct Recruiters Inc.

Starfish Partners organizations have won multiple awards for the best places to work, workforce flexibility and charitable endeavors, and have ranked among the top recruiting firms nationally. Under the new alliance, the collective revenues of all SRAI offices with the search businesses and consulting organizations will exceed $300 million annually. All entities will maintain their brands, while many functions will become centralized where beneficial for the collective.

