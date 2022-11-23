Measured Analytics and Insurance Announces Seasoned Executive Vince McCarthy as President

Measured's New President, Vince McCarthy

With Vince McCarthy as President, Measured enhances its strategic focus on growth, new markets, and customer development

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATE, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Measured Analytics and Insurance, the cyber risk technology and insurance company using AI-powered data analytics to measure and mitigate risk for leading global insurers, today announced Vince McCarthy as its new President. McCarthy is also a member of the company's board of directors.

Measured blends global cyber threat expertise, robust modeling analytics, and industry-native underwriting rigor to bridge the safety and scale gap between technology and insurance. Measured creates smarter cyber insurance products tailored for the rapidly growing cyber coverage market. The company, partnered with leading global insurers and technology providers, currently provides cyber coverage for small and medium-sized enterprises in the United States with revenues up to $500 million.

McCarthy joins Measured’s executive leadership team, drawing on three decades of experience as a global business leader and financial professional in the service of Measured's customers and partners. Focusing on the company's strategic growth, he will lead the executive team's work on go-to-market, products, and customer development.

McCarthy has extensive experience leading, investing in, and driving change in global data analytics and technology businesses. His career has been defined by success in identifying and cultivating growth opportunities with entrepreneurial innovators serving the insurance, banking, and data analytics sectors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

“I’m delighted to join the Measured leadership team as we drive our next phase of growth and innovation in partnership with insurance and technology providers,” McCarthy said, adding, “The vision, discipline, and success to date of the Measured team are impressive. We have an accelerating opportunity to deliver responsible and rigorous cyber solutions for our insurer, reinsurer, technology partners, and, most importantly, for our mutual end customers. Trust, vigilance, and analytic expertise are hallmarks of Measured, creating a platform for partnership that insurance leaders and technology market innovators can rely on to grow cyber in the right way.”

Before joining Measured, McCarthy served as executive vice president at Verisk Analytics, an S&P 500 insurance data analytics company, where he led businesses and corporate strategy across the globe as well as identified and integrated new strategic opportunities that built analytic capabilities and new markets presence. Prior to that, McCarthy was a managing director in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Financial Technology Investment Banking group. McCarthy has a bachelor’s degree from Yale University and an M.B.A. from the Darden School, University of Virginia.

Jack Vines, Measured’s CEO, enthusiastically noted, “The board and I are pleased to have an executive leader of Vince’s caliber and experience join the Measured executive team. Harnessing data analytics and expert wisdom into value-driven scalable solutions is the essence of Measured’s value proposition. Vince’s expertise in insurance, financial services, and technology, and critically, his multi-decade global record of building relationships across markets, uniquely qualifies him to help us scale Measured. As we execute our mission of making business customers safer and expand our distribution channels with new partners, Vince will be a key architect of Measured’s future.”

About Measured Analytics and Insurance

Measured Analytics and Insurance blends deep global cyber threat expertise, robust modeling analytics, and powerful capability in industry native underwriting processes to bridge the safety gap between technology and insurance. Measured uses AI-powered analytics to quantify specific exposure to ransomware attacks and track individual exposure in real-time, creating smarter insurance products.

Every policy is tailored to fit the individual client – clearly identifying pre-event exposure in seven fundamental areas and customizing post-event loss mitigation services with real experts, real people, and real help when needed. Measured makes the world of business safer and more secure. Learn more at measuredinsurance.com.