Measured Analytics and Insurance Launches AI-Powered Excess Cyber Coverage for Small and Medium Businesses

AI-powered cyber insurance firm Measured Analytics and Insurance expands product offerings to include excess cyber coverage.

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Measured Analytics and Insurance, the industry's premier AI-powered cyber insurance provider, announced it will join the excess cyber insurance market to provide additional capacity in the cyber coverage marketplace.

"Measured's excess policy was built in partnership with brokers, based on their valuable feedback," Nick Little, Head of Insurance, commented, "best-in-class underwriting and analytics from our primary CyberGuard product will enable us to provide excess policies quickly and accurately. Customized coverage from Measured will support primary terms from carriers also focused on leading innovation in the cyber insurance market."

Measured is written on AM Best rated "A+" paper and provides cyber insurance coverage for companies in the US with revenues up to $500 million dollars. Each excess insurance policy is tailored to fit the individual client by clearly identifying pre-event exposure in seven fundamental areas and customizing post-event loss mitigation services if needed.

"Rising prices for cyber insurance and the overall lowering of policy limits made it critical for Measured to introduce this excess policy," says Jack Vines, CEO of Measured, "Innovative underwriting paired with powerful data and analytics will allow us to provide additional coverage and risk mitigation that is crucial to businesses."

Measured’s primary cyber coverage policy, CyberGuard 2.0, guides the excess policy offering with notable features, including customized and concise coverage, integrated risk mitigation, and stability in a volatile cyber market. All Measured policies, primary and excess are underwritten using proprietary data and artificial intelligence, ensuring Measured’s long-term success as a competitive and innovative cyber insurance provider.

About Measured Analytics and Insurance

Measured Analytics and Insurance offers an analytics-based approach to cyber insurance, specifically quantifying specific exposure to ransomware attacks. Measured bridges the gap between technology and insurance by using AI-powered analytics that track individual exposure in real-time to create smarter insurance products.

The company has seen tremendous growth so far in 2022. When compared to 2021 totals, Measured has seen more than 80% growth in the number of policyholders and a 150% increase in gross written premiums year-to-date. For more information, please visit measuredinsurance.com.

Insurance brokers interested in joining Measured's exclusive distribution network can start the appointment process at: measuredinsurance.com/for-brokers