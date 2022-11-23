Submit Release
Governor Lamont’s 2022 Thanksgiving Message

Press Releases

Governor Ned Lamont

11/23/2022

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today shared the following Thanksgiving message for the residents of Connecticut onto his social media channels, including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube:


WATCH: Governor Lamont’s 2022 Thanksgiving message

Transcript:

Happy Thanksgiving, everybody. Do you realize that Thanksgiving is a uniquely American holiday? One of the very few places on Earth where we give thanks on an annual basis goes back, obviously, to the Pilgrims in 1620 and Plymouth during incredibly hard times where they celebrated that very first Thanksgiving meal.

It’s ironic that Thanksgiving became a national holiday by Abraham Lincoln decree right in the middle of a civil war when maybe people thought there’s not quite as much to give thanks for. And he reminded us by that day that every day is worth giving thanks for.

And today, as we get on the backside of COVID, I give thanks for the people of Connecticut, give thanks to those essential workers who showed up every day. Thanks for the fact that we have good paying jobs out there ready to be filled by young people here at the State of Connecticut. And thanks for our family and friends and communities.

Happy Thanksgiving, everybody.

