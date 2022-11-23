A Spectacular Evening of Friendship & Philanthropy with Soroka Medical Center
MANHATTAN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Friends of Soroka Medical Center (AFS) celebrated A Decade of Friendship at the Pierre Hotel in New York City on October 25th. The event spotlighted Soroka Medical Center’s flagship project to build a new Neonatal Care Center dedicated to the babies of the Negev. As the sole major medical center for the region, Soroka plays a key role in building a future of health, security, and advancement for the State of Israel. 250 guests attended the auspicious event, helping to raise funds essential for building a new, state-of-the art center.
(L to R) Caroline Freidfertig, Gary & Angela Retelny, Jay Selma, Patty Kopec-Selman, Hadassah Lieberman, Patti Kenner, Julie Ratner, Dr. Shlomi Codish, Rachel Heisler, Pazit Levitan & Rahel Shamailova
Hadassah Lieberman and Angela & Gary Retelny received honors. They are extraordinary leaders who have dedicated themselves to building communities to advance education, health, and quality of life of others, both locally and in Israel. Dr. Albert Bourla, CEO of Pfizer, extended warm congratulations to his friend and former colleague, Hadassah Lieberman, the recipient of the Humanitarian Award, and to Angela and Gary Retelny on receiving the Inspirational Leadership Award. Dr. Bourla said “They personify the fundamental and enduring Jewish principle of Tikkun Olam – acts of kindness to perfect or repair the world. Thousands of people – most of whom they will never meet – benefit from their generosity. And what makes their extraordinary work especially impressive is that they seek no recognition or credit. For what they do and how they do it, Hadassah, Angela and Gary set an example for all to follow and deserve our deepest respect.”
Hadassah Lieberman received the Soroka Humanitarian Award in honor of her gracious leadership in global health and passionate advocacy for Soroka Medical Center. Rabbi Ethan Tucker, the President and Rosh Yeshiva at Hadar, presented the award to his mother, emphasizing her strong voice for women’s health and passion for international understanding. Hadassah Lieberman expressed her gratitude for Soroka, stating: “Receiving this award is a very important moment for me. As a child of survivors from Auschwitz, to now be part of a strong and proud homeland, makes me infinitely grateful for these miraculous changes in the world and underscores how important it is to communicate and amplify our humanitarian efforts. I see healthcare as an important way to advance global society. It is critical to push forward with enhancing medical institutions to make things more and more perfect. Everything Soroka is in the midst of accomplishing is critical. I appreciate this honor and promise to continue dedicating my efforts to this phenomenal institution.” Mrs. Lieberman has deep bonds with Israel, and is extremely proud to be supporting medical advancement at Soroka.
Angela & Gary Retelny are proud recipients of Soroka Inspirational Leadership Award for their service to Soroka and their dedication to advancing global health, innovation & Tikkun Olam. Angela, a respected Board Member of AFS, is an elite realtor with a stellar reputation among clients and industry experts. Gary is the President and CEO of Institutional Shareholder Services, the world’s leading provider of corporate governance and responsible investment solutions. Longtime friend and Soroka Friends board member Pedro Lichtinger remarked “Angela & Gary stand for the finest in community-building values. Angela is an inspiration to us all and is a shining star in the real estate area. Gary practices ethical leadership everyday at ISS as President and CEO. My wife, Iracilda, and I are lucky to have such friends for more than twenty-five years. Together we can make a difference for all.” Accepting their award, Angela said “Together with my husband Gary, we are privileged to serve as honorees for this evening. Ever since I was a young woman, I felt a need to make a positive impact in other people’s lives, a powerful value that has guided me throughout my life. Children are the future of Israel, so we must work hard to help them blossom to strong, healthy and confident individuals. Together we have joined forces to raise critical funds to advance Soroka’s impactful mission as it embodies the best of Israel with exceptional values of saving lives, caring for all citizens of the country in an equitable way and providing kindness and human touch to all patients–even under the most challenging cases.” Angela and Gary are passionate about championing medical innovation in Israel.
Board President, Caroline Franklin Friedfertig, reflecting on the important connection between Soroka Medical Center and the American Friends organization, stated “Can you believe that we started this together 10 years ago, and look how far we’ve come? We are very proud of the fact that to date we have raised over twenty-five million dollars. We contributed to the Nathan and Frances Kirsh Emergency Department, the new Soroka Innovation Center, Clinical Research Institute and Rehabilitation Hospital, and the Legacy Heritage Oncology Center and Dr. Larry Norton Institute. Wonderful things are happening at Soroka. This evening gala spotlights neonatal care. As the future of Israel is born at Soroka, together with the combined efforts of Soroka Friends, we have ensured that they have the best conditions possible during their crucial early stages of life.”
The new, protected, Neonatal Care Center will be completed within 4 years: construction began this past summer. Significant donor recognition opportunities remain. To inquire about donation opportunities, please contact Friends@Soroka.org or call the AFS office at 914-725-9070. Generous friends like yourselves serve as role models for future generations, together, saving lives in Israel and making a difference in the world.
American Friends of Soroka Medical Center Inc. is a New York State 501(c)3 nonprofit corporation dedicated to supporting the vision and lifesaving work of the Soroka Medical Center. AFS educates the U.S. public about Soroka’s medical treatment, breakthrough research and global impact and cultivates philanthropic funding to ensure Soroka can achieve its goals. Soroka.org. Photo Credit: Ido Simantov
