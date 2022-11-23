Registration open for 2023 Central Illinois Youth Goose Hunt

Page Content

SPRINGFIELD – Youth interested in participating in the Illinois Department of Natural Resources' annual Central Illinois Youth Goose Hunt on Jan. 16 can register now.

The 2023 hunt will be dedicated in the memory of Tom Brokaw of Bloomington, who was a vital part of the hunt since its inception and opened his entire club for the youth hunters. He always went above and beyond to make sure children had a great hunt. Brokaw died Aug. 10 and was recognized as a 2022 Illinois Department of Natural Resources Volunteer of the Year during the Illinois State Fair.

The youth goose hunt will be held at private waterfowl hunting clubs in the Canton area in Fulton County, and hunters selected to participate will be pre-assigned to hunting locations.

Registration for the hunt begins Dec. 1 and will close Dec. 31. To register for a drawing to participate in the hunt, youth hunters must visit the following link and follow the instructions: https://www2.illinois.gov/dnr/education/Pages/YouthGooseHunt2023.aspx.

The registration link can also be found on the IDNR home page at https://www2.illinois.gov/dnr/Pages/default.aspx; look for the rotating images at the top of the page.

A lottery drawing involving all youth hunters who register will be conducted, and those who are selected will be notified by email. First-time applicants will be given priority over previous participants in the drawing.

The hunt is open to youngsters ages 10-17 at the time of the hunt. All applicants must possess a valid Illinois hunting or sportsman's license, have a Harvest Information Program (HIP) registration number, and have a 20 gauge or larger shotgun. Youth hunt participants must be accompanied by a parent or guardian who must possess a valid firearm owner's identification (FOID) card.

For any questions, call 217-785-8060.