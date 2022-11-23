Submit Release
Core Borings Planned Next Week for Upcoming U.S. 1 Improvements in Bucks County

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that core boring operations will take place next week as part of advance engineering activities for upcoming improvements to U.S. 1 in Langhorne Borough, Langhorne Manor, and Middletown Township, Bucks County. 


Motorists are advised of the following travel restriction:

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

 

The core borings are being done for Section RC3 of the three-phase U.S. 1 Improvement Project that is improving four miles of U.S. 1 in Bucks County by reconstructing and widening the pavement, replacing bridges, and improving the interchanges.


Section RC3, which will improve the U.S. 1 corridor from the Penndel/Business U.S. 1 exit to north of Route 413 (Pine Street), is currently in preliminary engineering with construction bids tentatively expected to be opened in late 2026.


Section RC1 improvements between Old Lincoln Highway and the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Bensalem Township will be completed this fall. Section RC2 improvements from the Turnpike to north of the Penndel/Business U.S. 1 Interchange in Middletown Township are under construction through late 2026.

 

For more information on PennDOT’s U.S. 1 reconstruction program in Bucks County, visit www.us1bucks.com.

 

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 


For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.




 

MEDIA CONTACT: Krys Johnson, 610-205-6797


 

# # #


