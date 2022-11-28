Oncue Announces November 2022 ‘Mover Of The Month' Award - Centaur Moving and Storage

Oncue logo Centaur Moving logo

Oncue®, the leading software and booking service for movers, announced that Centaur Moving and Storage was the Mover Of The Month winner for November, 2022.

Centaur embodies the spirit and entrepreneurship we see from many of our immigrant-owned moving companies, which is why we’re so pleased to recognize the team for our Mover of the Month award.” — Kate DeWald, CEO