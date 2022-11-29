SelectHub Announces 2022 Awards for Best-in-Class HR Management Software Based on Analyst Evaluations and User Reviews

SelectHub, a Leading Software Selection Platform

The awards aim to recognize the best-in-class in the ever-expanding HR software market.

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SelectHub, a software selection and research firm, announced its “Best Of” Awards in the HR management software category for 2022. The awards are a part of an industry awards program that relies on comprehensive analysis by in-house software analysts, aiming to recognize best-in-class in the ever-expanding software market.

Marcus Flemming, VP of Marketing at SelectHub, said, “SelectHub highlights the top HR management software on the market with its 2022 ‘Best Of’ awards. We work with a refined 400+ point analysis to provide users with the knowledge and perspective to find the right solution for their individual business needs.”

SelectHub Awards are exclusively merit-based, based on user reviews, information from SelectHub’s premier technology selection management platform and extensive analysis by our internal team of analysts.

The company assessed 163 vendors across 24 HRM-related categories. SelectHub Awards in the HR category were presented under SelectHub’s Research Analysts’ Picks, User Favorites and to winners of specific functionalities like ATS and recruiting, benefits management, compensation management, document management, employee engagement, employee onboarding and administration, employee self-service, learning management, payroll management, performance management and others.

“The pandemic has transformed the workplace by leaps and bounds — hybrid work model, increased importance of cybersecurity, emphasis on employee well-being and much more. HR technology has helped businesses stay afloat during the pandemic and also evolve with the changing needs of the post-pandemic workspace. AI adoption in the HR software space has enhanced organizational agility and employee experience through augmented automation and predictive analytics. From recruitment and onboarding to talent management and employee well-being, the HR software space has seen some of the biggest strides in adoption and demand,” said Sandesh Sindiri, Head of Software Solutions and Technology Research at SelectHub.

UKG Pro and Oracle HCM Cloud stood out as the Overall Best Products in the Analysts’ Pick in the HRM category.

User Favorites had several winners, namely UKG Pro, Oracle HCM Cloud, Rippling, Justworks, Lessonly, Onpay, Breezy, Edvance360, Epay, Truework, Purely HR, Career Plug, Goco, Branch, Built for Teams, SkyPrep, OnBlick, Kin, Tovuti, ThrivePass, MindScope, Performyard, People, OOrwin, Eloomi, Itacit, Auzmor, Synerion, Deluxe, Freshteam, Teamwave and Performance Culture.

Oracle HCM Cloud received the most awards across categories, including ATS and Recruiting, Compensation Management, Employee Onboarding and Administration, Learning Management, Platform Capabilities, Reporting and Dashboard, Workforce Management, Platform Security, Succession Management, Professional Service and Maintenance, Training, User Support, among others.

UKG Pro stood out next in 17 categories including ATS and Recruiting, Benefits Management, Payroll Management, Performance Management, Reporting and Dashboard capabilities, Time and Attendance Management, among several others.

UKG Dimensions, an offshoot of the UKG Pro parent company, SAP Successfactors, Infor Cloud Suite, Workday HCM, ADP Workforce Now, Cornerstone OnDemand, Dayforce, Paycom, Paycor, Rippling, BambooHR, PDS Vista, Workable and Zenefits were also award winners across several categories.

All award winners are listed in their respective categories on SelectHub’s HR Management software page.

Roy Semple, SelectHub’s Vice President of Strategy, concludes, “All of the award-winning HR solutions listed offer unique capabilities for organizations looking to shore up or transform their human capital management programs. HCM has been brought into sharper focus as talent and human resources requirements have had to adapt to unprecedented disruption in the concept of "workplace" over the last few years.

However, HCM is certainly not a 'one-size-fits-all' proposition and the need for sober assessment of corporate objectives and resource needs is paramount in selecting the right technology to support ongoing competitiveness and growth.

That is why SelectHub takes a prescriptive approach to software selection where the ultimate solution is the result of judicious requirements elicitation matched against the vetted capabilities of shortlisted vendor products. This process is supported by analyst research, user reviews, and software use case demonstrations. All of these components are consolidated in the SelectHub platform, offering organizations a best-practice approach to reduce risk and find the right software for their needs.”

