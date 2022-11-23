Take on 2023 by Honoring Digital Leaders with the Vega Digital Awards

2023 Vega Digital Awards Call For Entries 2023 Vega Digital Awards: Lead The Digital Age 2023 Vega Digital Awards Statuette

The International Awards Associate (IAA) finds itself continuing its mission of honoring excellence practiced by digital professionals.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the International Awards Associate (IAA) finds itself continuing its mission of honoring excellence practiced by digital professionals, it makes a point to promote digital leaders for the 2023’s cycle of awards.

“Digital platforms are continuously evolving, so it’s always important to promote professionals and enthusiasts whose talents carve out a path for others to follow,” Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA, remarked. “Our goal remains the same, but our focus has shifted to these leaders for 2023.”

The Vega Digital Awards is one of IAA’s first few awards that were launched, and it has become one of the fastest-growing awards programs for the digital medium, making it a standout within IAA’s series of award programs.

Now open for submissions, the Vega Awards’ theme for 2023 is “Lead the Digital Age”, a nod of acknowledgment and a declaration of intent to honor those whose works pioneered and expanded the digital horizons.

Serving as a beacon that helps remind others of the digital medium’s importance, the competition remains resolute in its role of honoring promising talents found within the digital media industry. The competition is open to promising talents, regardless of their experience or background. These individuals are likened to guiding stars in the digital landscape by the competition, which borrows its moniker from one of the brightest stars.

Entrants can participate either as individuals or in teams. Submission can be done globally as the submission process is done online, with a small fee charged for annual administrative purposes. Each entry will be individually judged by a jury composed of notable professionals who will employ the blind judging method to ensure impartiality. Winning works will be graded and honored under different winning levels – Platinum, Gold, and Silver.

What’s New in Vega for 2023

As the competition continues for yet another year, it brings new aspects for returning entrants to look forward to. Winners’ trophies which come as statuettes have been redesigned, giving off an entirely different atmosphere which better fits the awards’ theme for the year. Also, brand new sub-categories, such as Metaverse, Social Impact, Discovery, and Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, have been added on top of the wide selection that was already available.

The 2023 edition Vega Digital Awards statuette is a tribute to those who pave the way for others in the digital space. The statuettes come in three different colors – Black, Gold, Silver, which represent the different levels of winning in the competition, namely Platinum, Gold, and Silver respectively.

“As digital media iterates itself over and over in short spans of time, we are continually bearing witness to the rise of new talents all across the world,” Thomas said. “We are ready to take on whatever the future holds, as we look forward to what these talents will produce as time goes on.”

The awards’ entry period is from November 23, 2022 until April 26, 2023. Interested parties are encouraged to enter before the Early Bird Deadline to save on submission fees.

KEY DATES

• Early Bird: November 23, 2022 – January 6, 2023

• Regular: January 6, 2023 - February 8, 2023

• Final: February 9, 2023 - March 22, 2023

• Final Extension: March 23, 2023 - April 26, 2023

• Early Results Announcement: June 5, 2023

The submission guidelines can be found at https://vegaawards.com/. Past winners’ works can be found on the website, to serve as inspiration for those who are interested in participating.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

IAA, established in 2015, is the organizer of the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, MUSE Photography Awards, MUSE Hotel Awards, iLuxury Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NY Product Design Awards, New York Photography Awards, NYX Marcom Awards, NYX Game Awards, NYX Video Awards, TITAN Property Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Women in Business Awards, LIT Commercial Awards, LIT Talent Awards, London Photography Awards, and European Photography Awards. Its mission is to honor, promote and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry-appropriate.

IAA assembled the Vega Digital Awards to honor excellence in the planning and execution of digital communications.