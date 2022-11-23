Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,118 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 306,673 in the last 365 days.

Good Night Oppy Releases on Prime Video Today

Prime Video Good Night Oppy

Prime Video & Amazon Studios Presents Good Night Oppy

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Good Night Oppy will release globally on Prime Video Wednesday, November 23 , 2022. On January 24, 2004, a team of scientists and engineers at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory watched anxiously as the Mars Exploration Rover Opportunity touched down for a planned ninety-day mission. Known to the group as “Oppy,” the robot represented years of ingenuity, teamwork, and curiosity. As ninety days came and went, a strange thing happened on the surface of a planet millions of miles away: Oppy exceeded every expectation and delivered so much more.

Featuring photo-real special visual effects and animation by Industrial Light & Magic and the voice of Angela Bassett, Good Night Oppy charts Oppy’s unforgettable journey and an indescribable bond that formed as the rover searched for life on Mars…

Amazon Studios and Amblin Entertainment proudly present Good Night Oppy, directed by Ryan White, produced by White and Jessica Hargrave, and produced by Amblin’s Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey, Film 45’s Brandon Carroll and Matthew Goldberg. Stephen Neely, Ryan Schiavo, and Max Wagner are executive producers.


Directed by Ryan White
Produced by Jessica Hargrave, Darryl Frank, Justin Falvey, Brandon Carroll, and Matthew Goldberg

Corby Pons
WIT PR
+1 323-807-2199
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

Prime Video Good Night Oppy Trailer

You just read:

Good Night Oppy Releases on Prime Video Today

Distribution channels: Education, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Science, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.