Good Night Oppy Releases on Prime Video Today

Prime Video Good Night Oppy

Prime Video & Amazon Studios Presents Good Night Oppy

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Good Night Oppy will release globally on Prime Video Wednesday, November 23 , 2022. On January 24, 2004, a team of scientists and engineers at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory watched anxiously as the Mars Exploration Rover Opportunity touched down for a planned ninety-day mission. Known to the group as “Oppy,” the robot represented years of ingenuity, teamwork, and curiosity. As ninety days came and went, a strange thing happened on the surface of a planet millions of miles away: Oppy exceeded every expectation and delivered so much more.

Featuring photo-real special visual effects and animation by Industrial Light & Magic and the voice of Angela Bassett, Good Night Oppy charts Oppy’s unforgettable journey and an indescribable bond that formed as the rover searched for life on Mars…

Amazon Studios and Amblin Entertainment proudly present Good Night Oppy, directed by Ryan White, produced by White and Jessica Hargrave, and produced by Amblin’s Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey, Film 45’s Brandon Carroll and Matthew Goldberg. Stephen Neely, Ryan Schiavo, and Max Wagner are executive producers.



Directed by Ryan White

Produced by Jessica Hargrave, Darryl Frank, Justin Falvey, Brandon Carroll, and Matthew Goldberg

Prime Video Good Night Oppy Trailer