FOX UNVEILS EXCLUSIVE MINNIE DRIVER SPECIAL TEASER FOR ‘THE FAITHFUL: WOMEN OF THE BIBLE’ AHEAD OF SUNDAY PREMIERE

FOX THE FAITHFUL: WOMEN OF THE BIBLE

The Biblical series debuts March 22 on FOX as a three-week television event, culminating Easter Sunday

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOX has released an exclusive new sizzle featuring Academy Award, Golden Globe and Emmy nominee Minnie Driver for its upcoming biblical event series, The Faithful: Women of the Bible, premiering Sunday, March 22 (8:00–10:00 PM ET/PT). The highly anticipated series will unfold as a three-week television event, culminating on Easter Sunday, April 5, and will air throughout the Easter and Passover season on FOX, with episodes available the next day on Hulu. The Faithful is a landmark drama series based on the Bible, bringing the Book of Genesis to life through the eyes of the courageous, passionate, and flawed women whose descendants would shape the future of faith. Dimensional, dramatic and intimate, the series explores love and loss, the challenges of marriage, the joys and heartbreak of children, the pull of temptation, and the search for faith. Episodes are told through the lens of five of the Old Testament’s most legendary women: Sarah (Minnie Driver) and her servant Hagar (Natacha Karam), Sarah’s great-niece Rebekah (Alexa Davalos), and Rebekah’s nieces, sisters Leah (Millie Brady) and Rachel (Blu Hunt).

Story & Cast

The series unfolds through the interwoven journeys of these five women, each driven by deep longing, ambition, and the desire for something greater than themselves. Sarah, married to Abraham (Jeffrey Donovan) and desperate for a child, takes a complicated step through Hagar that forever alters her family’s path—before experiencing an unexpected miracle late in life. Rebekah, determined to secure her favored child’s destiny, intervenes in her sons’ lives, setting into motion a legacy of rivalry and division. And once inseparable sisters, Leah and Rachel become rivals in love and motherhood, shaping a fractured but foundational family whose descendants will carry the weight of history. Through longing, sacrifice, and perseverance, these women leave an enduring imprint on a story far greater than their own.

Production Details

The Faithful: Women of the Bible is produced by FOX Entertainment Studios and distributed worldwide by FOX Entertainment Global. Danny Cannon directs and executive produces the premiere installment. Carol Mendelsohn, Julie Weitz and Rene Echevarria serve as executive producers, with Echevarria also serving as showrunner and writer of the pilot. The series was filmed on location in Rome, Italy.

About Minnie Driver

Minnie Driver first captured the attention of audiences and critics alike in 1995 with her critically acclaimed performance in Circle of Friends, starring opposite Chris O’Donnell. She went on to earn Oscar and Screen Actors Guild nominations, both in the category of Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for Good Will Hunting, directed by Gus Van Sant. In 1998 she was honored with Sho West’s prestigious Female Star of Tomorrow for her work. Minnie will next be seen in the upcoming series Run Away, as well as in the fifth season of the hit series Emily in Paris. She was last seen starring as Elizabeth I in season 2 of The Serpent Queen. Other recent credits include Chevalier, Rosaline, Modern Love, and Cinderella. She led the hit comedy Speechless for three seasons and earned Emmy and Golden Globe nominations for The Riches. She also had a fan-favorite recurring role as Lorraine Finster on Will & Grace. On the big screen, Minnie most recently starred in The Assessment, an official TIFF selection, opposite Elizabeth Olsen and Alicia Vikander as well as in Uproar, and Millers in Marriage. Minnie hosts the award-nominated iHeart podcast Minnie Questions with Minnie Driver, now in its third season. Her memoir Managing Expectations was published in 2022 to critical praise. She is a passionate advocate for environmental, and animal causes and divides her time between LA and London.

FOX THE FAITHFUL: WOMEN OF THE BIBLE Minnie Driver Special Teaser

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