Love to Celebrate Mom Earn Her The Sweetest Trip to Gift This Holiday Season
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find employees; and during holidays are rewarding referrals with 50% of proceeds earned to gift mom travel.
Love to Celebrate Mom, Recruiting for Good Does Too!”SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a forward thinking staffing agency in LA delivering companies sweet employment solutions by finding talented professionals and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.
According to Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder of Recruiting for Good “These Days…As Always Moms Make Home and Family Work, If Your Mom is Anything Like My Mom, I Love to Celebrate Her!”
Recruiting for Good is sharing 50% of proceeds generated from Thanksgiving to New Years to make a positive impact.
Love to Celebrate Mom, participate in Recruiting for Good's meaningful referral program to earn 50% of proceeds and Gift Mom a Sweet Trip to Party for GOOD!
About
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And R4G generates proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com
Candidates and Companies Help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact 20% of our proceeds fund our sweet work programs preparing kids for life to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com Hire The Best Talent Today and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood
Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (a meaningful work program); teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values that prepare them for life.
Is Your Daughter a Foodie and Loves to Write...She Can Use Her Voice for Good...Enjoy LA's Best Restaurants Have Lunch with Mom and Write Sweet Foodie Reviews! #momandmelunch #sweetmonthlyparty
In 2023, we're launching The Sweetest Girl Gig; perfectly designed for Talented 5th Grade Girls who love to creative writing, dining, and mom. Mom and Me Lunch, is The Sweetest Girl Gig for a Year; girls who do a great job on a gig, get hired again just like in the real world. Our thoughtful work program is a paid gig. Girls earn sweet rewards (lunch with mom, and/or gift cards).
We're hiring Moms whose kids have successfully completed their gigs since 2020; to deliver personal mentoring for the Girls on The Sweetest Gig.
Girls On The Sweetest Gig Discover Their Purpose + Ignite Their Passion + Are Inspired to Play
Grandparents and Parents want to help your kids land a sweet gig? Visit www.TheSweetestGig.com to Learn How.
