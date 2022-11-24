Kinguin Prime Time Wrestling ‘Legends’ returns!
EINPresswire.com/ --
- Kinguin Prime Time Wrestling will for the first time ever introduce women, with stars including Xia Brookside, Myla Grace and Diana Strong
- Kinguin Prime Time Wrestling ‘Legends’ will feature global wrestling stars including; Santino Marella, Joe Hendry, Matt Sydal and Trent Seven
- The event will be broadcasted on DAZN, FITE, Wp.pl, Twitch, YouTube, and more
Kinguin Prime Time Wrestling has today revealed details of its third show - Kinguin Prime Time Wrestling #3 ‘Legends’ which will take place in the Polish capital, Warsaw. Wrestling fans, who tune into the event, will be treated to thrilling fights from wrestling stars all over the world, including Xia Brookside, Myla Grace, Diana Strong, Santino Marella, Joe Hendry, Matt Sydal, Samuray Del Sol and Trent Seven. Fans can also attend live with ticket prices starting at 70 PLN (~ €13), and available to purchase online.
The last Kinguin Prime Time Wrestling event, ‘ Ryucon’ was held in Krakow, Poland in July bringing widespread attention from the global wrestling community and continues forward to Poland’s capital city, Warsaw. You can expect more electrifying fights with three female superstars; Xia Brookside, Myla Grace and Diana Strong joining Kinguin Prime Time Wrestling ‘Legends’ for the first time in its history!
Kinguin Prime Time Wrestling ‘Legends’ promises to be enthralling and offers viewers a tantalising event full of exciting fights with a No DQ Match featuring Axel Fox vs. Justin Joy, a Last Man Standing Match with “Starboy” Nano Lopez vs. Sinister and the main event of Samuray Del Sol vs Matt Sydal.
To build up hype ahead of the event, on Friday, Kinguin Prime Time Wrestling ‘Legends’ contract signing ceremony takes place, during which the players will meet for the first time, sign the contract and start the face off which will be livestreamed to build up tension before the big day! You can find an exciting sneak peak of the gala with the upcoming trailer here.
The event will also feature commentary in both Polish and English, with Arek Paterek, Lukasz Balinski and Piotr Malecki with guest commentators Pawel Borkowski and Polish wrestler and silver Olympic medalist of 1980, Andrew Supron. English commentators include legend Santino Marella, who was both the fighter and commentator in previous Kinguin Prime Time Wrestling editions, and Lewis Costello, a popular stand-up comedian and commentator.
Arkadiusz Pan Pawłowski, Founder of Prime Time Wrestling said: “Kinguin Prime Time Wrestling is a dream come true for the performers, but most importantly the audience that loves sports entertainment in its purest form. Being a Kinguin Prime Time Wrestling fan doesn't mean just watching the show unfold but getting fully involved and becoming part of the experience!.
Robert Kalbarczyk, Chief Executive Officer at Kinguin said: “We’re delighted to co-organise Kinguin Prime Time Wrestling ‘Legends’ for the third time in its impressive history. Wrestling was perceived as a niche sport in recent years, but with such events we hope to bring it to life here in Europe. We can’t wait to give the audience and fans a rousing event!
The event will be live on Saturday, November 26 at 19:00 CET in Warsaw. Tickets can be bought here. The event will also be live streamed on DAZN, FITE, Wp.pl, YouTube, Twitch and more. You can find the full fight card below:
Pure Gold vs. PAKA - Tag Team Match
Primate vs. Marty Scurll
Myla Grace vs. Xia Brookside vs. Diana Strong - Triple Threat Match
Justin Joy vs. Axel Fox - NO DQ Match
Dawid "Puncher" Senko vs. Robert Star
Trent Seven vs. Joe Hendry - Impact Digital Media Championship Match
Nano Lopez vs. Sinister - Last Man Standing Match
Matt Sydal vs. Samuray Del Sol
You learn more about Prime Time Wrestling on their Facebook, Instagram or YouTube.
