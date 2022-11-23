Vega Digital Awards Ends Second Season of 2022 Competition, Full Results Now Out

2022 Vega Digital Awards S2 Winners Announced 2023 Vega Digital Awards Call For Entries

With its second season of competition for 2022 concluded, the Vega Digital Awards has released the full list of winning contenders.

Changes inspire, and it has certainly made its impact in the digital industry. We are glad to see talents continually striving in tandem with the world’s shifting.” — Thomas Brandt, Spokesperson of IAA

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With its second season of competition for 2022 concluded, the Vega Digital Awards has released the full list of winning contenders. Over 1000 submissions were taken in from 20 countries, clearly demonstrating the influence and reach the awards has in its mission of honoring excellence in the digital industry.

The awards was hosted by the International Awards Associate (IAA), a team of individuals who have dedicated themselves to honoring professional excellence with award programs running at a global scale.

“As the world uproots itself from the stagnation it has been in, we are eager to see what unfolds next,” Thomas Brandt, the spokesperson of IAA remarked. “Changes inspire, and it has certainly made its impact in the digital industry. We are glad to see talents continually striving in tandem with the world’s shifting.”

Impartiality is strongly advocated for by IAA. This can be seen by the policies enforced in the Vega Digital Awards, wherein jurors from varying industries and of notable backgrounds were brought in to judge entries. The organization also equipped their jurors with a set of strict assessment criteria, further ensuring that only the cream of the crop rose above.



Grand Jury Panel

The 22 jurors who were onboarded from 10 countries are reputable professionals within their own industries. They can be found within leading digital enterprises, such as Executive Creative Director of LevLane - Martin Bihl, Associate Creative Director of ANOMALY - Joaquin Lynch Garay, Film Director of MichaelWong Films - Michael Wong, Principal Engineer of Verizon - Harish Srigiriraju, Creative at Mother New York - Kushal Birari, Creative Director of Beamy - Ronn Lee, Creative at Snap Inc. Yeon Sang Yoon, and etc.

The entries were assessed with relevant industry standards to uphold fair assessments. Blind judging was also an important element in ensuring impartiality, whereby entries were judged on their own merits without being compared with each other.

Participation of International Brands

The Vega Digital Awards has been continually gaining traction in its fame, resulting in names of known entities populating its list of entrants. Direct submissions from companies such as HEVĒ, Bold Content Video, BLOCK TIDES, Bell Textron Inc., Leyes Media, New Moon, Down The Road Productions, Zampediverse Srl, CorelDRAW Graphics Suite, SVEN, UFC, ValueLabs, and Proscalar, LLC can be seen. On the other hand, there were also submissions made by entrants who produced works for these titans, such as Lamborghini, Camuto Group, JLO Jennifer Lopez, Designer Shoe Warehouse (DSW), Ballher Brand, Bianchi S.p.a, SM Supermalls, Teleperformance Philippines, Pushpay, Texas General Land Office, Panasonic, Formica Corporation, and Loewe Technology.

“We take pride in being able to serve as a platform in honoring these digital talents,” Thomas said. “With the gears shifting yet again, we are excited to see what else the industry has to show us in these coming years.”

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

IAA, established in 2015, is the organizer of the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, MUSE Photography Awards, MUSE Hotel Awards, iLuxury Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NY Product Design Awards, New York Photography Awards, NYX Marcom Awards, NYX Game Awards, NYX Video Awards, TITAN Property Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Women in Business Awards, LIT Commercial Awards, LIT Talent Awards, London Photography Awards, and European Photography Awards.

IAA’s mission is to honor, promote and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry appropriate. IAA assembled the Vega Digital Awards to honor excellence in the planning and execution of digital communications.

