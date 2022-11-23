International plastics, rubber expo opens in HCM City

VIETNAM, November 23 -

HCM CITY — The 20th Vietnam International Plastics and Rubber Industry Exhibition opened in HCM City on November 23 with both offline and online displays.

It has 270 manufacturers from 19 countries and regions showcasing their latest technologies and development trends in the plastic and rubber industries.

High-profile international brands such as Haitian (Huayuan), Yizumi, Borch, Fu Chun Shin, and Chen Hsong are displaying plastic injection moulding machines, Chen Way and Full Shine have plastic blowing moulding machines with a variety of applications and Polystarl has equipment for plastic recycling, in which Việt Nam has huge potential.

Rusplast and Sibur from Russia, Duromer from Australia, Kyodo from Japan, Motan from Germany, and PGPICC from Iran have brought quality raw materials.

Leading brands from Europe and North America such as Boucherie, Roll-o-Matic, Davis-Standard, Milliken, and Datacolor are displaying their latest technologies for various manufacturing solutions.

The four-day event will see a number of seminars, including on ‘Compliance Regulations for Toys and Food Contact Products Exporting to the US and EU Markets’ hosted by the Vietnam Plastics Association.

Việt Nam’s plastic market is thought to have returned to pre-pandemic levels, and is expected at over 10 per cent over the next five years, the organisers said.

“As the most trustworthy and iconic trade fair in VIệt Nam’s plastic and rubber industry, VietnamPlas 2022 returns and passes a significant milestone - its 20th anniversary,” Judy Wang, president of Yorkers Trade and Marketing Service Co., Ltd., one of the organisers, said.

“With support from all long-term partners and a growing number of first-timers, the exhibition has become the bellwether of its industries in Việt Nam.

“The exhibition has gathered well-known global suppliers and brought solutions across multiple spheres.”

Organised at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre by the Vietnam National Trade Fair and Advertising Company and Yorkers Trade and Marketing Service Co., Ltd, the expo will run until November 26 and is expected to attract 15,000 visitors. — VNS