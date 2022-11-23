Impulse Ice Cream Market Research | Edition 2022 | Recent Developments and SWOT Analysis 2031

Douglas Insights

ISLE OF MAN, ISLE OF MAN, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Impulse Ice Cream Market Size Analysis:

The global impulse ice cream market was valued at over USD 22.5 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5.5% during the forecast period.

The major drivers of the market are the growing demand for premium and artisanal ice cream, the popularity of on-the-go snacking, and the expansion of modern retail channels such as supermarkets, hypermarkets, and convenience stores.

The rising disposable incomes of consumers in developing economies such as India and China are also boosting the growth of the market. In addition, the growing trend of product innovation and launches by leading manufacturers is further fueling market growth. For instance, in 2019, Unilever launched its plant-based ice cream under the Magnum brand. The company also introduced three new flavours—classic, almond, and dark chocolate—to its existing range of vegan ice creams. Such initiatives are helping to attract more customers and expand the customer base.



Some of the key findings from the report include:

• The impulse ice cream market is growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

• The major drivers of this market growth are increasing disposable incomes, changing lifestyles, and the availability of a wide range of flavors.

• The report also segments the market into different regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.



COVID-19 Scenario:

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a decrease in the demand for ice cream as people are avoiding public spaces and gatherings. This has resulted in a decrease in revenue for the global ice cream market. The market is expected to recover in 2021 as restrictions on public gatherings are lifted and people return to their normal routines.



The following segments are covered in the report:

Types of Sales

• On-Trade

• Off-Trade

By Distribution Channel

• Supermarkets and hypermarkets

• Convenience Stores

• Specialty Stores

• Online Stores

• food and drink specialists

• Others



Regional Analysis:

North America is expected to be the largest market for impulse ice cream during the forecast period. The region is estimated to account for approximately 39% of the total revenue share of the global impulse ice cream market in 2018 and is projected to register a CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period. APEJ is expected to be the second-largest market for impulse ice cream during the forecast period, with a revenue share of 26%. The region is projected to register a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period. Western Europe and Japan are estimated to collectively account for 21% of the global impulse ice cream market in 2018 and are projected to grow at a moderate rate over the next decade. MEA and Latin America are expected to collectively account for 14% of revenue by 2028.



Major Players Profiled in the Market Report:

The "Global Impulse Ice Cream Market" research report will provide valuable insight into the global market, with an emphasis on some of the major players such as Unilever Group, Direct Wholesale Foods, Turkey, Hill Dairy, Nestle S.A., General Mills, Pure Ice Cream Co. LLC, IFFCO, Baskin-Robbins, Vadilal Industries Limited, and International Dairy Queen, Inc.



This report provides answers to the following key questions:

• COVID 19 impact analysis on the global impulse ice cream industry

• What are the current market trends and dynamics in the impulse ice cream market, and what are the valuable opportunities for emerging players?

• What is driving the impulse ice cream market?

• What are the key challenges to market growth?

• Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

• Which product type segment holds a larger market share and why?

• Are low- and middle-income economies investing in the impulse ice cream market?

• Key growth pockets on the basis of regions, types, applications, and end-users

• What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa?

This report's unique data points include:

• Statistics on impulse purchases of ice cream and spending worldwide

• Recent trends across different regions in terms of adoption of Impulse Ice Cream across industries

• Notable developments are going on in the industry.

• Attractive investment propositions for segments as well as geography

• Comparative scenario for all the segments for years 2018 (actual) and 2028 (forecast)



Table of Content:

1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.1.1. Purpose of the Report

1.1.2. Target Audience

1.1.3. USP and Key Offerings

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Phase I – Secondary Research

1.3.2. Phase II – Primary Research

1.3.3. Phase III – Expert Panel Review

1.3.4. Approach Adopted

1.3.4.1. Top-Down Approach

1.3.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach

1.3.5. Assumptions

1.4. Market Segmentation

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot: Global Impulse Ice Cream Market

2.2. Global Impulse Ice Cream Market, By Distribution Channel

2.3. Global Impulse Ice Cream Market, By Sales Type

2.4. Global Impulse Ice Cream Market, By Region

3. Market Dynamics & Factors Analysis

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Global Impulse Ice Cream Market Value, 2016-2028, (US$ Bn)

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Key Growth Trends

3.2.2. Market Drivers

3.2.3. Market Restraints

3.2.4. Market Opportunities

3.2.5. Major Industry Challenges

3.3. Attractive Investment Proposition,2021

3.3.1. Sales Type

3.3.2. Distribution Channel

3.3.3. Geography

4. Premium Insights

4.1. STAR (Situation, Task, Action, Results) Analysis

4.2. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

4.2.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.2.3. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2.4. Threat of Substitute Types

4.2.5. Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.4. Technology Analysis

4.5. Marketing Strategy Analysis

4.5.1. Direct Marketing

4.5.2. Indirect Marketing

4.5.3. Marketing Channel Development Trend

5. Market Positioning of Key Players, 2021

5.1. Company market share of key players, 2021

5.2. Competitive Benchmarking

5.3. Market Positioning of Key Vendors

5.4. Geographical Presence Analysis

5.5. Major Strategies Adopted by Key Players

5.5.1. Key Strategies Analysis

5.5.2. Mergers and Acquisitions

5.5.3. Partnerships

5.5.4. Product Launch

5.5.5. Geographical Expansion

5.5.6. Others

6. COVID 19 Impact Analysis

6.1. Global Impulse Ice Cream Market Pre Vs Post COVID 19, 2019 - 2028

6.2. Impact on Import & Export

6.3. Impact on Demand & Supply

7. Global Impulse Ice Cream Market

7.1. Global Impulse Ice Cream Market, By Distribution Channel, 2016-2028(US$ Bn)

7.1.1. Overview

7.1.2. Global Impulse Ice Cream Market, By Distribution Channel, 2021 vs 2028 (in%)

7.1.3. Global Impulse Ice Cream Market, By Supermarkets And Hypermarkets, 2016-2028 (US$ Bn)

7.1.4. Global Impulse Ice Cream Market, By Convenience Stores, 2016-2028 (US$ Bn)

7.1.5. Global Impulse Ice Cream Market, By Specialty Stores, 2016-2028 (US$ Bn)

7.1.6. Global Impulse Ice Cream Market, By Online Stores, 2016-2028 (US$ Bn)

7.1.7. Global Impulse Ice Cream Market, By Food And Drink Specialists, 2016-2028 (US$ Bn)

7.1.8. Global Impulse Ice Cream Market, By Others, 2016-2028 (US$ Bn)

7.2. Global Impulse Ice Cream Market, By Sales Type, 2016-2028(US$ Bn)

7.2.1. Overview

7.2.2. Global Impulse Ice Cream Market, By Sales Type, 2021 vs 2028 (in%)

7.2.3. Global Impulse Ice Cream Market, By On-Trade, 2016-2028 (US$ Bn)

7.2.4. Global Impulse Ice Cream Market, By Off-Trade, 2016-2028 (US$ Bn)

………….. ToC Continued

*More companies can be added in Detailed Report.

