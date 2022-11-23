The Business Toolkit Launches Complex/Character Logo Design

An industry leader in marketing and branding design has unveiled a new revolutionary service.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with The Business Toolkit announced today the official launch of its complex/character logo design services.

“This service creates a character as a logo for your company,” said Stefan Jugmohan, CEO of The Business Toolkit, a BBB-accredited company that specializes in transforming startups into Fortune 500 companies.

Regarding the benefits of a complex/character logo design, Jugmohan explained that a character logo design can personalize the brand, bringing a face or message to who you are as a company and successfully reaching out to your consumer.

Character logos, Jugmohan noted, come in almost every shape and size and, when effectively used, will significantly change how the business or organization is initially perceived.

Jugmohan pointed out that though all businesses are expected to benefit from this logo branding technique, the industries that derive the most benefit from the technique are more ‘hands-on’ services such as HVAC, Contractors, Cleaning, Construction, Pressure Washing and, similar in-person services.

“Our customers receive files for high-quality printing and advertising purposes which enable them to translate the logo onto limitless possibilities such as a decal, vehicle wrap design, screen printing, signs, stickers, and much more at 300DPI high-quality. The file formats are JPG, PNG, PDF, SVG, EPS, AI,” revealed Jugmohan.

Regarding the delivery timeline, Jugmohan highlighted, “We get this done within 5-7 days, guaranteed! A creatively thought-out vision that's backed by industry and demographic research combined with pristine branding experience, then, hand-sketched and digitally designed to perfection.”

In addition to the company’s complex/character logo design services, The Business Toolkit, which has delivered branding concepts and designs to more than 3,200 businesses in its first year in business, offers four distinct logo design packages - Basic, Premium, Executive, and Complex.

Jugmohan revealed that the Basic Package empowers customers with a simple design that includes 90 percent text and 10 percent graphic art. The Premium Package allows customers to penetrate their industry with a strong brand and identity that sets them up for success.

The Executive Package, Jugmohan noted, is hand-crafted and designed to put customers in the best position to dominate and become the mogul within their industry. The Complex Package empowers customers with a highly professional character/mascot logo that's perfect for representing a unique brand.

The company also recently launched its design services in Canada and the United Kingdom (UK). Services include logo design, logo animation (motion graphics), product packaging (labels, book covers, front and back product packaging with bar codes, and more), marketing materials, social media marketing, and web development.

For more information, please visit thebusinesstoolkit.com/logo-design and thebusinesstoolkit.com/web-development.

About The Business Toolkit

The Business Toolkit is a U.S. based firm geared towards equipping businesses with an extensive array of state-of-the-art branding concepts/designs to dominate their respective industries and markets.

