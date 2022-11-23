American Hotels Rebrands To Better Serve Travel Industry

Logo

AmericanHotels.co Announces Name Change and Revamped Website Featuring Special Member-Only Rates and Mobile Prices.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AmericanOtels.com has announced a name change to AmericanHotels.co. Along with the new name and domain, the company is also introducing special rates for members and mobile-friendly prices.

This new name more accurately communicates its mission of delivering quality hotel accommodations in the U.S. while still providing easy access and great deals on rooms for any budget-size traveler. CEO Naqi Khan says this change was necessary due to his team's dedication "to always putting our guests first."

He went on to say that the website's redesign will make it easier for customers to find the perfect hotel or car rental at the best price. Travelers can now take advantage of member-only rates and discounts by signing up for free on AmericanHotels.co. Additionally, the website offers a streamlined booking process that only requires three taps on your phone screen - making it easy to reserve your perfect hotel room or car hire in U.S. while on the go!

As an avid traveler myself, I know how important it is to have access to great deals on hotels no matter where you are in the world - which is why I'm excited to announce that AmericanHotels.co has changed its name to better serve our customers!

Find hotels on AmericanHotels.co