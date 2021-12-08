Change for the Better: AmericanOtels.com acquired a local travel website, Motels-In-Houston.com

Motels-in-Houston.com Rebranded Logo AmericanOtels.com Logo

AmericanOtels.com today announces the purchasing and rebranding of a local website, Motels-in-Houston.com, to expand its services offerings.

AmericanOtels.com is proud to announce its acquisition of Motels-In-Houston.com, a local website that promotes a wide range of hotels and motels throughout the Houston area.” — S Batool

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The revamping of Motels-in-Houston by AmericanOtels was done after a detailed planning process. AmericanOtels.com has evaluated the company strategy along with the growth forecast and has recognized the opportunity for utilizing its vast experience of hotel booking services in the next step of efficiency and accountability and further has expanded for succeeding hotel booking services by incorporating advanced level technologies. Motels-in-Houston is now touted as a premier service, and it has made hotel booking services in Houston a lot easier, just like AmericanOtels.com, as it operates under the same conditions. However, the company has purchased Motels-in-Houston.com at an undisclosed amount.

“Sometimes, a particular brand may be ticking along, but it is not reaching its potential; the same is the case for Motels-in-Houston.com. AmericanOtels.com could see the spark held by this local website, which is why we have purchased this site and have taken the control in our hands," says, Naqi Khan, CEO of AmericanOtels.com.

Mr. Naqi Khan further explains, "Rather than producing a cosmetic change in the logo and new livery, which is only looked at the surface, it is essential to identify the part of the business strategy that will be changing and building a new identity targeting a particular audience. The truth is, rebranding is a challenge; it is only achieved when we have a clear result and audience in mind and when it is worked through methodically."

The refurbished website includes comprehensive information about Houston travel and other necessities for a pleasant stay, along with an easy hotel booking procedure in Houston. A quick look at the website will offer potential tourists a good idea of what they may expect.

"A real rebranding entails a significant transformation in concept, corporate culture, and audience targeting, with far-reaching implications for all future marketing activities under the brand image," states Mr. Naqi Khan.

About AmericanOtels.com

AmericanOtels.com—America's leading accommodation provider—helps guests find the perfect hotel at the best rates by offering a seamless hotel reservation experience and countless offers and discounts. AmericanOtels.com with its simplified navigation makes it easy to find an accommodation for the customer by filtering searches by price, distance to a famous monument, facilities, star category, etc. Be it is a low-cost hotel or a luxury hotel, travelers can find every accommodation in the US city that fits their preferences with AmericanOtels.com.

About Motels-in-Houston.com

Motels-in-Houston.com is a local website that provides online booking of different accommodation options in Houston, including hotels, apartments, guest houses, and even B&B at competitive rates, targeting business and leisure travelers, both.