M2Bio Sciences Takes Next Step in Sustainable Packaging with Hempcelium™ Packaging Material Solution

The sustainability division of M2Bio Sciences, M2Enviro, is gearing up to introduce the world to Hempcelium™

Institute of Biomedical Research (OTCBB:MRES)

CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA / EINPRESSWIRE / November 23, 2022 / Institute of Biomedical Research (OTC PINK: MRES) ("M2Bio Sciences'' or the "Company"), a bioceutical company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and mental health therapeutic research and discovery is pleased to share the following update:

The sustainability division of M2Bio Sciences, M2Enviro, is gearing up to introduce the world to Hempcelium™; a sustainable, biodegradable and eco-friendly packaging solution made from a hemp and mycelium composite. Hempcelium™ is a sustainable alternative for environmentally harmful polystyrene.

The global green packaging market size was valued at USD 230 billion in 2021. It is expected to reach USD 410 billion by 2027. The industry growth is fueled by growing consumer awareness regarding sustainable packaging, and the drive away from single-use plastics.

The M2Enviro team have developed a novel technique to tailor client packaging requirements to meet the customer needs. Hempcelium™ is currently undergoing full material qualification testing, which will take the product Technology Readiness Level (TRL) to 8.

The team is able to offer packaging solutions that can be designed for strength, flexibility and durability, and can offer product qualification to meet any customer demands.

M2Enviro has localised its supply chain, and do full in-house production to ensure it delivers only the very best quality products to and for its customers. The manufacturing process is kicked-off by determining the customer packaging requirements and producing mechanical mould concepts for the customer packaging line. These moulds are manufactured in-house, using the latest FDM 3D Printing technology. The team then fill the moulds with our proprietary Hempcelium™ substrate, and leave it to grow. After the growing process is complete, the prototypes are sterilized to kill the living fungi, preserve the product lifespan and decrease the final density, allowing for a lightweight composite.

The M2Enviro highly skilled team of engineers is currently working with three consumer brands across the cosmetics, health and wellness industry to produce novel Hempcelium™ packaging prototypes to be delivered at the end of 2022.

“Alongside the production work, M2Enviro is actively working on exciting R&D projects, which will allow for further Hempcelium™ customization. Without giving too much away, the projects are geared towards producing naturally coloured Hempcelium™ solutions. The team has made such remarkable progress and we are on the leading edge of creating new sustainable packaging solutions for the world. It is likely that we will submit for patent protecting Hempcelium™ ''methods'' in the near future,” - Jeff Robinson, CEO of M2Bio Sciences.

“We’re currently working alongside three local consumer brands to produce customizable, sustainable packaging solutions for their various product lines, to set them apart from competitors,” Riddhi Maharaj, Managing Director, M2Enviro.”

“Since we're working with a biological entity, there are a lot of biological variations. It involves a lot of engineering and balancing requirements to meet customer expectations. Aidan Price, Product Development Engineer at M2Bio Sciences.”



About Institute of Biomedical Research Corp./ DBA M2Bio Sciences

Institute of Biomedical Research Corp, is a nutraceutical biotechnology company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and psilocybin medical research that develops and commercializes a range of CBD and mushrooms-based products under Dr. AnnaRx™, Medspresso™, and Liviana™ brands. In addition, our research and clinical trials with psilocybin are aimed at new therapies that will help patients who suffer from alcohol addiction, mental illness, and cardiovascular diseases. Our mission is to advance botanical-based medicine to the forefront by deploying best-practice science and medicine, clinical research, and emerging technologies. The Company is traded on the Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board of NASDAQ under the trading symbol "MRES".

Publicly traded company (OTC Pink: MRES)

Website: www.m2bio.co

E-mail: info@m2bio.co

Find us on social media

Instagram: m2bio.sciences

Facebook: M2Bio Sciences

LinkedIn: M2Bio Sciences, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Safe Harbour Statement - In addition to historical information, this press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the intent, belief, or expectations of the Company and members of its management team with respect to the Company's future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and involve risks and uncertainties and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales under negotiations, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, failure to realize improvements in performance, efficiency and profitability, and adverse developments with respect to litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company's business units or the market price of its common stock. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated within this press release can also be found on the Company's website. The Company disclaims any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements.