Global Synthetic Zeolite Adsorbents (SZA) Market to reach USD 1.9 billion by 2028
The report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of the SZA market by product type, application, and country.LEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Synthetic zeolites, also known as molecular sieves, are crystalline aluminosilicates manufactured in a thermal process. Controlling the temperature of the process and the composition of the ingredient materials allows close control of the structure and surface characteristics of the adsorbent.
The Global Synthetic Zeolite Adsorbents market was valued at USD 1,485.09 million in 2021 and will reach USD 1,902.20 million by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.29% during 2022-2028.
As adsorbents, zeolites have found wide use in drying and purifying both gaseous and liquid streams in chemical, petroleum, and natural gas operations. Many bulk separations, such as separating olefins from paraffins, oxygen from air, and para xylene from mixed xylenes, also utilize zeolite adsorbents. Zeolite applications in bulk separators, ion exchange, and encapsulation are expected.
Global leading Synthetic Zeolite Adsorbents players cover Clariant, BASF, Garrick Herbert, and Eastman Chemical Company, etc.
This report has studied every segment and provided the market size using historical data. It studies the growth opportunities that the segment may pose in the future. This study bestows production and revenue data by type, and during the historical period (2017-2022) and forecast period (2023-2028).
Synthetic Zeolite Adsorbents segment by Type
>> Regenerative Zeolite Adsorbents
>> Non-regenerative Zeolite Adsorbents
