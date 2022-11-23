Nirmal Hospital Sets a Record by Conducting 167 Successful Uro Surgeries in Just 6 Months
In an advent toward excellence, Nirmal hospital completed 167 successful Urology surgeries in just 6 months administered by experienced doctors and nurses.SURAT, GUJARAT, INDIA, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nirmal Hospital- the most trusted and renowned multispecialty hospital in Surat, has yet again set an example of exceptional healthcare. In an advent toward excellence, the hospital completed 167 successful Urology Surgeries out of which 100 Uro Surgeries were administered by Dr. Neel Patel (Urologist & Andrologist) in just six months.
Dr. Neel Patel has mastered all types of urology surgeries, comprising Endourology Procedures (Kidney stone & Prostrate Surgery), Reconstructive Surgeries (Pyeloplasty, Urethroplasty, Fistula repair), Laparoscopic surgeries, and Pediatric Surgeries. With hi-tech equipment, Dr. Neel Patel efficiently performed the surgeries marking a successful streak in 2022.
Nirmal Hospital has, time and again, set a benchmark in providing unparalleled medical services to the ones in need. With exceptional medical tech and equipment, the hospital is able to perform severe surgeries and operations successfully. The Urology department at Nirmal Hospital is highly equipped to diagnose and treat all kinds of illnesses affecting the Kidney, Bladder, Urethra, Prostate, and Male Genitalia in all age groups, independent of the origin or cause of the disorder.
Several treatments available at the hospital are Kidney Stone Treatment (stone removal from urethra, ureter & urinary bladder), Treatment of Prostatic Diseases (Cystoscopy, TURP, HOLEP & TURBT), Kidney & Urinary Tract Cancer Treatment, Female Urological Treatment, Male Infertility Treatment, Childhood Urinary Problems Treatment (bed wetting, pediatric stone diseases), Uroflowmetry, and several other general urological surgeries.
Apart from the skilled Urology Department, Nirmal Hospital also boasts state-of-the-art infrastructure and is equipped to offer healthcare services in specialties and super specialties backed by specialized facilities, value-added services, and round-the-clock services.
Nirmal Hospital has actively contributed to the advancement of humankind through modern medicine. Their ongoing efforts to assist patients and their successful recovery attest to the dedication of our doctors and nurses who adhere to our philosophy of delivering holistic health care to all.
