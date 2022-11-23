EMU Dentistry Faculty Represented at Çanakkale

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Dentistry Faculty was represented at the 23rd Ordinary Dentistry Council Meeting which gathers Dentistry Faculty deans from all over the Turkey and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

The council hosted by Çanakkale Onsekiz Mart University took place at Troia Culture Center. Republic of Turkey Ministry of Health General Directorate of Health Services Oral and Dental Health Department Head Assoc. Dr. Emre Korkut, Head of Public Health Facilities Licensing Department Ahmet Zengin, Rector of Çanakkale Onsekiz Mart University Prof. Dr. Sedat Murat, Vice Rector Prof. Dr. Okhan Akdur and EMU Faculty of Dentistry Dean Prof. Dr. Hikmet Solak and Faculty of Dentistry Deans of 104 universities attended the event.

Topics such as education, research, academia, hospital implementations and etc. were discussed during the event. Deans exchanged ideas on the requirements seeked for “Master’s” and “Doctoral” programs in Dentistry. The 3-day event ended with a visit to the Martyrdom in Gelibolu Peninsula.