“Donate Blood, Save a Life” Event Organized at EMU

A “Donate Blood, Save a Life” blood donation event was organized within the collaboration between the Genesis Agency operating under Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Communication Faculty, Public Relations and Advertising Department and the North Cyprus Turkish Red Crescent. The event took place at EMU Atatürk Square. As a result of the four-day event, according to the data announced by the Northern Cyprus Turkish Red Crescent, a total of 98 units of blood were collected from 27 people on the first day, 18 on the second day, 32 on the third day, and 21 on the fourth and last day. The North Cyprus Turkish Red Crescent stated that they are pleased to receive the support of EMU this year as in previous years, and stated that they will continue joint projects to increase the number of donors.