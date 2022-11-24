Nonacus Ranked Third Fastest Growing Technology Company in the UK in the Deloitte Technology Fast 50
Nonacus C.E.O Chris Sale and C.S.O Lee Silcock collecting their award at the Deloitte 2022 U.K. Tech Fast 50.
Nonacus today announced that it ranked number three in the 2022 Deloitte UK Technology Fast 50.BIRMINGHAM, WEST MIDLANDS , UNITED KINGDOM, November 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nonacus today announced that it ranked number three in the 2022 Deloitte UK Technology Fast 50, a ranking of the 50 fastest-growing technology companies in the UK. Rankings are based on percentage revenue growth over the last four years.
Nonacus CEO, Chris Sale, said “Nonacus’ mission is to enable cutting edge cancer genetic testing at an affordable cost enabling more cancer patients to benefit from correct therapy selection and through liquid biopsy, MRD monitoring to determine treatment success and detect relapse sooner. I am delighted to see our genetic tests and products being used by a growing number of healthcare systems and laboratories globally”.
Duncan Down, lead partner for the Deloitte UK Technology Fast 50 programme, said: “The exceptional growth of this year’s Fast 50 is a marker of the ongoing strength and resilience of the UK’s technology industry, which continues to thrive despite considerable headwinds.
“Deloitte’s 2022 Fast 50 awards showcase the talent and innovation in the UK’s technology industry today. The Deloitte UK Technology Fast 50 awards give businesses the opportunity to be recognised and rewarded for their contributions to the UK technology sector and achievements over the last four years.
“The 50 fastest growing UK technology companies, as ranked by Deloitte, generated around £992mn in total annual revenues in the year 2021/22 and employed more than 16,300 people. The Deloitte UK Technology Fast 50 recorded an average three-year growth rate of 4,568 per cent.”
About Nonacus
Nonacus is focused on delivering innovative technologies to the genomic healthcare sector through the use of cell free circulating DNA as a non-invasive diagnostic tool.
Nonacus was created by a team of highly motivated scientists and sector professionals with experience in translating research into routine diagnostic tools that benefit patients. Nonacus provides a complete workflow for liquid biopsy analysis with the goal of enabling better cancer care through earlier diagnosis, treatment stratification and monitoring.
About the Deloitte UK Technology Fast 50
The Deloitte UK Technology Fast 50 is one of the UK’s foremost technology award programmes. Now in its 25th year, it is a ranking of the country’s 50 fastest-growing technology companies, based on revenue growth overthe last four years. The UK Fast 50 awards are all about growth driven by leading intellectual property and are a celebration of innovation and entrepreneurship. Previous winners have come from across the UK, are both large and small, and included some of the most dynamic players in all areas of technology, from IoT to BioTech, digital media technology to life sciences, FinTech to software and clean energy to telecommunications.
