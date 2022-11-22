Standalone ministry to tackle housing crisis, Premier Eby announces

CANADA, November 22 - Housing will become its own standalone ministry as part of Premier David Eby’s plan to address the housing crisis in British Columbia.

“For too many British Columbians, owning or even renting a good home feels out of reach,” Premier Eby said. “The housing crisis deserves the attention of a full ministry and the resources that come with it. As premier, I am committed to making meaningful progress to make sure everyone in B.C. can afford a good home.”

Premier Eby made the announcement on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, during a speech to about 1,400 attendees at the Housing Central Conference at the Sheraton Wall Centre Hotel in Vancouver. The annual conference on affordable housing is held by the BC Non-Profit Housing Association, the Aboriginal Housing Management Association, and the Co-operative Housing Federation of BC.

The announcement comes one day after government introduced new laws to build the homes people need, make it possible for homes that are vacant to be rented, and remove discriminatory age and rental restrictions in stratas that hurt young families.

The minister of housing will be named when Premier Eby announces his cabinet on Dec. 7, 2022.

Learn More:

To learn about the steps the Province is taking to tackle the housing crisis and deliver affordable homes for British Columbians, visit: https://strongerbc.gov.bc.ca/housing