Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,541 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 306,271 in the last 365 days.

Premier’s, ministers’ statement on shooting in Prince Rupert

CANADA, November 23 - Premier David Eby, Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, Mitzi Dean, Minister of Children and Family Development, and Jennifer Rice, Parliamentary Secretary for Emergency Preparedness, have released the following statement after a shooting in Prince Rupert:

“On Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, there was a serious police incident in Prince Rupert that left one person deceased, an employee of the Ministry of Children and Family Development's regional office. Another person was critically injured and has died. 

“This was a violent act committed against someone who worked to serve local children and families. This is traumatic news that no family expects to receive, and it’s a tragic event for the tight-knit community of Prince Rupert.

“Our thoughts are with the victim of this horrific tragedy, their family and friends. Our hearts also go out to those who acted immediately to provide emergency care, those who may have witnessed this violence and anyone whose safety was threatened by yesterday’s events. We are here for you, and we will be in the days, weeks and months to come.

“This remains an ongoing police incident and an active investigation.”

You just read:

Premier’s, ministers’ statement on shooting in Prince Rupert

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.