Falcon Wealth Planning Captures Advisors Magazine November Cover Story

Falcon Wealth receives recognition as one of the fastest-growing RIAs of 2022 by Advisors Magazine.

This is not the Gabriel Shahin show…it’s not Gabriel Shahin Planning. It’s Falcon Wealth Planning and everyone is empowered.”
— Gabriel Shahin, Founder of Falcon Wealth Planning
ONTARIO, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Just as it reached half a billion dollars in assets under management, Falcon Wealth Planning has been featured as the cover story in Advisors Magazine. The article highlights some of the many achievements Falcon has made throughout the year such as being named one of the fastest-growing RIAs in 2021 by Citywire, a trip to tour the NYSE and attend the Closing Bell Ceremony, expansions, new locations, and more awards and nominations by WealthManagement.com and RIA Intel. 2022 has been a year for Falcon to fly high and it was all due to its people and processes.

“The effort and hard work of our family here at Falcon is what made this possible. Without the team, there would be no Falcon Wealth Planning,” Gabriel Shahin, CEO and Founder of Falcon Wealth, said. He echoes the comments that he made in the article. “This is not the Gabriel Shahin show…it’s not Gabriel Shahin Planning. It’s Falcon Wealth Planning and everyone is empowered.”

Gabriel may be on the cover but his team is front and center within the pages, focusing on a myriad of employees about their reasons for working with the company and how they feel Falcon stands out against competitors. “There are some things that we could not have imagined,” Zackary Royce, CFP® states in the article, “which only occurred because we have constantly questioned the best practices for our business.”

This flexibility in regard to process encourages room for improvement and growth and sets the stage for Falcon Wealth to soar higher than ever.

About Falcon Wealth Planning

Falcon Wealth Planning is a full-service Financial Planning Firm designed to help clients achieve their financial goals while controlling their taxes, fees, and the risk they take on their investments. We specialize in comprehensive financial planning. We are a FEE-ONLY Registered Investment Advisor specializing in tax-efficient retirement income and helping our clients achieve their financial goals.

