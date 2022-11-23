13 Year Old Girl Lands The Sweetest Designer Gig for One Year This Tee is Good
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good created the sweetest designer gig for The Bookworm a creative phenom who has been working on The Sweetest Gigs for 2 years.
Recruiting for Good created the sweetest creative design gig 'This Tee is Good for Me, You & Our World Too!'
BooksAndLooks is a 13 year old creative phenom who is the lead designer on sweet gig 'This Tee is Good;' she is responsible for creating designs on Tees that make a positive impact.
Recruiting for Good also sponsors the production of The Tees that are made of recycled fabric.
According to Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder of Recruiting for Good “This month, The Bookworm designed a Tee for Thanksgiving to Gift all 28 members of her family.”
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And R4G generates proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com
Candidates and Companies Help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact 20% of our proceeds fund our sweet work programs preparing kids for life
Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (a meaningful work program); teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values that prepare them for life.
Is Your Daughter a Foodie and Loves to Write...She Can Use Her Voice for Good...Enjoy LA's Best Restaurants Have Lunch with Mom and Write Sweet Foodie Reviews! #momandmelunch #sweetmonthlyparty
In 2023, we're launching The Sweetest Girl Gig; perfectly designed for Talented 5th Grade Girls who love to creative writing, dining, and mom. Mom and Me Lunch, is The Sweetest Girl Gig for a Year; girls who do a great job on a gig, get hired again just like in the real world. Our thoughtful work program is a paid gig. Girls earn sweet rewards (lunch with mom, and/or gift cards).
We're hiring Moms whose kids have successfully completed their gigs since 2020; to deliver personal mentoring for the Girls on The Sweetest Gig.
Girls On The Sweetest Gig Discover Their Purpose + Ignite Their Passion + Are Inspired to Play
Grandparents and Parents want to help your kids land a sweet gig? Visit www.TheSweetestGig.com to Learn How.
