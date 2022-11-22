Sen. Cindy O’Laughlin Announces Spring Break Dates for 2023 Legislative Session

Senator Cindy O’Laughlin Announces Spring Break Dates for 2023 Legislative Session

JEFFERSON CITY — In her role as incoming Senate majority floor leader, Sen. Cindy O’Laughlin, R-Shelbina, announces House and Senate leadership have reached an agreement on the dates for the 2023 legislative spring break. The General Assembly’s mid-session recess is set to begin upon adjournment on March 9, 2023. Lawmakers will return to the State Capitol on March 20, 2023, for the second half of the 2023 legislative session.

“After discussion with leadership and members from both chambers, we have decided for this year’s legislative spring break to take place from March 9–20,” said Sen. O’Laughlin. “We have much work to do when we return to the State Capitol in January, but we wanted to get these dates set as early as possible so lawmakers, staff and all involved can plan for the upcoming legislative session.”

The Missouri Senate Majority Caucus elected Sen. Cindy O’Laughlin to serve as the Senate majority floor leader for the 102nd General Assembly, the first female to hold this office in the Missouri Senate’s history. The 102nd General Assembly will convene on Wednesday, Jan. 4, for the start of the 2023 legislative session.

For more information about Sen. O’Laughlin and her legislation, please visit her Missouri Senate webpage at senate.mo.gov/O’Laughlin.

