Meet AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Eli Lily and more at the 14th Annual RNA Therapeutics Conference 2023

SAE Media Group reports: Network with the pharma and biotech global experts from UK and Europe at the RNA Therapeutics conference in London.

LONDON, UK, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RNA therapeutics is a rapidly expanding industry with increasingly growing potential for immunotherapy, personalised medicines, and treatment of genetic, infectious and chronic diseases. This is reflected with the value of the global antisense & RNA therapeutics market expected to reach USD 1.81 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.5%.

In 2023, we will see the return of SAE Media Group's RNA Therapeutics conference to a live in-person event, showcasing an update on mRNA therapeutic applications, coupled with an industry outlook of the field.

The two-day agenda offers peer-to-peer networking with Directors of novel RNA therapies, CEOs, Senior and expert scientists, Chief Medical Officers, Senior Vice Presidents and many more.

Featured Key Conference Speakers Include:

• Venkatesh Pilla Reddy, Director, Clinical Pharmacology and Pharmacometrics, AstraZeneca

• Tamar Grossman, Vice President, Global Head of RNA and Targeted Therapeutics, The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson

• Joseph Martinelli, Senior Director Genetic Medicine, Eli Lilly

• Ying Yu, Associated Director, AbbVie

• Martin Akerman, Chief Technical Officer, Envisagenics

• Shalini Andersson, Vice President Oligonucleotide Discovery, AstraZeneca

• Souphalone Luangsay, Senior Principal Scientist, Roche

Meet some of the leading expert speakers of the industry. A great meeting point for delegates to enhance their knowledge with the latest innovations in RNA application and RNA delivery techniques.

Some of the Key Sessions Include:

Developing Oligonucleotides into Therapies: Opportunities and Challenges

• Introduction to oligonucleotide therapeutics and the current landscape

• Therapeutic promise of oligonucleotide modalities

• Outlining some of the key challenges in oligonucleotide therapeutics including extra-hepatic delivery

• Exploring some of the emerging delivery solutions and future opportunities

Shalini Andersson, Vice President Oligonucleotide Discovery, AstraZeneca

Tailoring delivery systems for next generation mRNA therapeutics

• Nanoparticle technologies for nucleotide and drug delivery systems

• Structural and functional coherencies within selected delivery systems

• Novel approaches and tailored solutions for future mRNA therapeutics

Heinrich Haas, Vice President, RNA Formulation & Drug Delivery, BioNTech

Proudly sponsored by: eTheRNA, Polypeptide, Roche Diagnostics, Sartorius BIA Separations

14th Annual RNA Therapeutics

8 – 9 February 2023

London, UK

