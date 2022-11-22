Submit Release
Residents Urged to Discard Faulty iHealth COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Home Test Kits

Nov. 22, 2022

Visit a DHEC county health department for replacement kits

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has determined that a limited number of the iHealth COVID-19 at-home test kits may have faulty result cartridges because of a manufacturer error. These may return inaccurate results, including an absent or very faint Control line.

Personnel at one of DHEC’s regional health departments identified the faulty kits during quality control testing. DHEC’s COVID-19 Coordination Office (CCO) conducted sampling and confirmed the kits in the lot were faulty.

Kits from lot #221CO20203 Exp. 2022/08/02 should be discarded in household trash. Replacement kits may be obtained from DHEC county health departments

Lot numbers and expiration dates on the iHealth test kits can be found on the back of the box. Please note this expiration date was approved for extended use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. 

It is important to remember that this faulty cartridge issue is with the iHealth brand and this affected lot of tests only. DHEC is discarding all of the affected lots in its possession, and no other brand or other lots should be a cause for concern.

When taking a COVID-19 home test, please closely follow the instructions on the box to ensure the most accurate test results. If you receive two negative rapid antigen test results in a span of 24-36 hours and are still having symptoms, contact your health care provider for consideration of a PCR test.

When used correctly, COVID-19 rapid antigen home tests are safe and effective at determining a user’s COVID-19 status. A COVID-19 vaccination remains the best way to prevent severe cases. Residents are encouraged to get vaccinated and stay updated on boosters especially the bivalent one.

