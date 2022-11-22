MDC offices are closed this Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday

Body

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.—The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) staffed offices and buildings will close both Thursday and Friday, Nov. 24-25, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. Visitors should note that in cases where indoor facility closures apply, the rest of the areas, including trails, boat launches and other outdoor facilities, where applicable, will still be available for use. Any hiking, hunting, or fishing activity normally permitted on the areas may still be conducted.

The following closures apply in the Kansas City and Northwest Regions:

MDC Kansas City Regional Office at the James A. Reed Memorial Wildlife Area in Lee's Summit. The wildlife area remains open for normal hours.

Anita B. Gorman Discovery Center in Kansas City. The outdoor native plant garden and trails will remain open.

MDC offices in Clinton, El Dorado Springs, Sedalia, St. Joseph, and Chillicothe.

Parma Woods Shooting Range in Parkville.

Lake City Shooting Range near Buckner.

The Friday closures are to comply with Executive Order 22-06, signed by Governor Michael L. Parson, which advises that state offices will be closed on Friday, Nov. 25.

All MDC facilities will return to regular operation schedules starting Saturday, Nov. 26.

For more information on MDC locations throughout the state, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/Z4V. Users can search areas by name, location, or type to find more information about available facilities, regulations, maps, driving directions and special closures.