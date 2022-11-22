Wolf Administration Wraps Up 2022 Construction Season in Pittsburgh Area

​Pittsburgh, PA –The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Engineering District 11 today highlighted the 2022 construction season, which included $317 million in infrastructure investment in Allegheny, Beaver and Lawrence counties.

“The department is proud to be delivering on road and bridge projects throughout the region," said Assistant District Executive for Construction, Jason Zang. “We thank motorists for their patience as we continue improving our transportation network.”

Overall highlights in the 2022 construction season for District 11 include:

56 projects put out to bid;

Approximately 335 miles of paving and roadway maintenance;

54 bridges repaired or replaced, including 11 in poor condition; and

37 slides repaired.

These improvements include projects supported and accelerated by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL). The BIL brought in $72.7 million in additional funding to the department in 2022 to be allocated through the Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission. Notable projects receiving funding by the BIL include:

Route 885 Boulevard of the Allies bridge and ramps preservation project, $27 million;

Route 28 Highland Park Bridge Interchange improvement project, $10 million;

Route 50 Vanadium Intersection improvement, $5 million; and

Route 130 improvement project, $ 4 million.

“The BIL allowed the department to provide funding for the replacement of the Fern Hollow Bridge in the City of Pittsburgh without impacting other important projects in the region,” said District 11 Executive Cheryl Moon-Sirianni. “The importance of this investment to our infrastructure can not be underestimated.”

Notable projects completed in District 11 in 2022 include:

US 30 realignment project between West Virginia and Route 168 in Greene Township, Beaver County, $8.4 million;

Route 28 betterment project between the Highland Park Bridge in Aspinwall Borough and RIDC Park in O’Hara Township, Allegheny County, $15.3 million;

Route 19 betterment project between McMurray Road in Upper St. Clair Township and Connor Road in the Municipality of Mt. Lebanon, Allegheny County, $7.78 million;

Route 837 East Carson Street Safety Improvement Project in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, $18.5 million;

Route 1001 Ravine Street drainage improvement project in Sharpsburg Borough, Allegheny County; $3.83 million; and

Route 3004 McLaughlin Run Road Roundabout project in Upper Saint Clair Township, Allegheny County, $4.67 million.

Notable ongoing projects continuing in 2023 include:

Route 28 Highland Park Interchange Improvement Project to address an existing bottleneck, roadway and ramp reconstruction, and improve safety in Allegheny County, $47.54 million;

Route 28 betterment project in northeast Allegheny County, $27.68 million;

I-79 Neville Island Bridge rehabilitation in Allegheny County, $42.2 million; and

I-79 roadway resurfacing and bridge deck replacement in Allegheny County, $26.49 million.

MEDIA CONTACT: Nicole Haney, 412-429-5004

