Culver City Film Festival 2022, Independent Film Festival Celebration of Indie Film

Culver City Film Festival 2022

We created a friendly environment for independent filmmakers making Culver City Film Festival one of the most desired film festivals on the independent film festival circuit” — Jon Gursha

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA , November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Come to the Culver City Film Festival 2022 and enjoy a week of some of the best independent films from around the world. The Culver City Film Festival will be held at Cinemark 18 and XD Movie Theater, at the Promenade at Howard Hughes Center (HHLA) in Los Angeles, California. Films will screen on Friday, December 2nd through Thursday, December 10th at Cinemark 18 and XD Movie Theater in Los Angeles. "We are super-excited to show many films from around the world, as we mark our ninth edition of the festival", said Peter Greene, Festival Programmer. Culver City Film Festival provides a state- of- the- art film screening experience, as well as an excellent networking opportunity for filmmakers. "Cinemark 18 and XD makes for a superb movie-going experience. We created a friendly environment for independent filmmakers making Culver City Film Festival one of the most desired film festivals on the independent film festival circuit", said Jon Gursha, Festival Director. Filmmakers are encouraged to submit their independent films on FilmFreeway. Culver City Film Festival is also a FilmFreeway Gold Film Festival, film and screenplay submissions are open.

Culver City Film Festival is an independent film festival held in California. Tickets to the Culver City Film Festival 2022 are available at CulverCityFilmFestival.com . "Culver City is known as "The Heart of Screenland", famous for its movie and television history, and it is the inspiration for the festival", added Jon Gursha. The festival strives to highlight local and international filmmakers in high quality screening environments. Culver City Film Festival provides a platform for the independent film community and filmmakers. The Culver City Film Festival also promotes Culver City as a premiere entertainment destination, and film production center.

The Culver City Film Festival was founded by Jon Gursha and Co-founded by Peter Greene. For more information, please visit the official festival website at https://www.culvercityfilmfestival.com/


