Moonstream.to wins TechCrunch pitch-off earning a spot at Disrupt 2023

The most important dynamic that we’ve identified in web3 games is that it gives players equitable incentives to create content for the community. This allows developers to scale their games.”MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIFORNIA, US, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Moonstream.to wins the TechCrunch Crypto pitch-off and earns a spot in the Startup Battlefield 200 at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023.
Moonstream.to was selected to present its product to the judges on the TechCrunch stage. It was presented by the founder and CEO of Moonstream.to and was chosen as the best pitch.
Games have become a huge part of the web3 ecosystem. Moonstream.to provides economic infrastructure for web3 games. The company has processed over $4B in transactions in 2022 with over 44k players participating in economies built with Moonstream.to.
The problem that Moonstream.to helps games solve is: lessons learned from managing traditional game economies do not work in web3. A web3 game economy should be tackled as a real economy. It is similar to a national economy.
Moonstream.to's team has identified two important principles of a healthy economy. They are: production and taxes. Players participating in a web3 game’s economy should be able to produce in that economy. And taxes create currency value. Based on those principles Moosntream.to offers a variety of features on its platform that help games maintain healthy economies.
“The most important dynamic that we’ve identified in web3 games is that it gives players equitable incentives to create content for the community. This allows developers to scale their games. Players creating content for other players and getting rewarded proportional to the value they bring is the key,“ – Neeraj Kashyap, CEO of Moonstream.to.
You can watch the recording of Moonstream.to pitch here. Visit Moonstream.to to learn more about the product.
About Moonstream.to:
Moonstream.to provides economic infrastructure for web3 games. Game designers use Moonstream for web3 data analytics and to create currency sinks, items, consumables, and lootboxes for their players. Moonstream minigames create utility for tokens in a game economy. And Moonstream’s bots secure economies against bad actors. Learn more on our website.
About TechCrunch Startup Battlefield 200:
Selected out of thousands of applicants, the Startup Battlefield 200 represents today's brightest early-stage startups. These founders will showcase their innovations on the expo floor, and 20 of them will compete for TechCrunch's $100K equity-free prize. Startup Battlefield legacy has 900+ companies, 121+ successful exits (IPOs or acquisitions) and over $9.7B in funding raised since appearing at TechCrunch Disrupt.
Alumni include companies like Dropbox, Cloudflare, Fitbit, Forethought, and Pi.
