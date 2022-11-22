Governor Ron DeSantis Makes One Judicial Nominating Commission Appointment

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announces the following appointment to Florida’s Judicial Nominating Commission.

First Judicial Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission

Zachary “Zack” Smith, of Pensacola, is a Legal Fellow with The Heritage Foundation. He received his bachelor’s, master’s, and law degrees from the University of Florida. Smith is appointed for a term ending July 1, 2026.