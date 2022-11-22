Governor Ron DeSantis Makes One Judicial Nominating Commission Appointment

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.— Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announces the following appointment to Florida’s Judicial Nominating Commission.
First Judicial Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission
Zachary “Zack” Smith, of Pensacola, is a Legal Fellow with The Heritage Foundation. He received his bachelor’s, master’s, and law degrees from the University of Florida. Smith is appointed for a term ending July 1, 2026.
