2022 Guadalajara International Book Fair presents Let's Go on a Sentimental Journey by Anthony Taylor

Guadalajara International Book Fair to Feature a Book About the Sweet Comfort of Nostalgia

GUADALAJARA, JALISCO, MEXICO, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anthony Taylor indulges his readers by taking them down memory lane with his book, Let's Go on a Sentimental Journey, a collection of essays that acts as a "time machine" that goes back in time to reflect on the rich tapestry of life experiences worth revisiting. Together with Authors Press, Taylor’s heartwarming book will be gracing the shelves of the Guadalajara International Book Fair, the world's largest market for publications of the Spanish community, slated for Nov. 26–Dec. 4 at the Expo Guadalajara.

Comprising twenty-nine chapters, Taylor’s book opens up a time portal into his past to dig for reflections buried by the years and nudges his readers to examine theirs as well. The author issues an invitation to recall memories of yesteryear, reflect on present times, and ponder the future and its uncertainties. He does this by drawing inspiration from personal experiences, historical characters, and vintage popular culture. Anthony Taylor obtained his Bachelor of Arts degree from Howard University in 1983 and earned a paralegal certificate from Long Island University in 1988. He has been a member of the Academy of American Poets and the National Alliance for the Mentally Ill since 2004.

The author spent six years as a trustee at Cornerstone Baptist Church in Brooklyn, New York, and currently works as a program assistant at V.A. Hospital. Aside from writing poetry, he also works in songwriting, modeling, and video recording. His first book, "Human Expressions", was published in 2002.

Have you ever felt vexed by today's fast-paced life, or have disappointments and tragedies taken a tight grip on you that you longed for the days gone by when life was simpler and joys abundant? Has nostalgia enveloped you and made you want to turn back the hands of time to be with a loved one once more?

—Anthony Taylor, author of Let's Go on a Sentimental Journey

Let's Go on a Sentimental Journey

Written by Anthony Taylor

