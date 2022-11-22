2022 Guadalajara International Book Fair presents Let's Go on a Sentimental Journey by Anthony Taylor

Guadalajara International Book Fair to Feature a Book About the Sweet Comfort of Nostalgia

GUADALAJARA, JALISCO, MEXICO, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anthony Taylor indulges his readers by taking them down memory lane with his book, Let's Go on a Sentimental Journey, a collection of essays that acts as a "time machine" that goes back in time to reflect on the rich tapestry of life experiences worth revisiting. Together with Authors Press, Taylor’s heartwarming book will be gracing the shelves of the Guadalajara International Book Fair, the world's largest market for publications of the Spanish community, slated for Nov. 26–Dec. 4 at the Expo Guadalajara.

Comprising twenty-nine chapters, Taylor’s book opens up a time portal into his past to dig for reflections buried by the years and nudges his readers to examine theirs as well. The author issues an invitation to recall memories of yesteryear, reflect on present times, and ponder the future and its uncertainties. He does this by drawing inspiration from personal experiences, historical characters, and vintage popular culture. Anthony Taylor obtained his Bachelor of Arts degree from Howard University in 1983 and earned a paralegal certificate from Long Island University in 1988. He has been a member of the Academy of American Poets and the National Alliance for the Mentally Ill since 2004.

The author spent six years as a trustee at Cornerstone Baptist Church in Brooklyn, New York, and currently works as a program assistant at V.A. Hospital. Aside from writing poetry, he also works in songwriting, modeling, and video recording. His first book, "Human Expressions", was published in 2002.

Have you ever felt vexed by today's fast-paced life, or have disappointments and tragedies taken a tight grip on you that you longed for the days gone by when life was simpler and joys abundant? Has nostalgia enveloped you and made you want to turn back the hands of time to be with a loved one once more?
—Anthony Taylor, author of Let's Go on a Sentimental Journey

Interested readers can buy their copies at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online bookstores.
Let's Go on a Sentimental Journey
Written by Anthony Taylor
Kindle |
Paperback |

About Authors Press
Authors Press is an online publishing company and book reseller that caters to the needs of both experienced and aspiring authors and readers. We offer the most effective publishing solutions for full-time and independent authors. Our team of proofreaders, editors, designers, and publishing professionals is dedicated to meeting industry standards for their clients' work to be published, marketed, and sold.

Please visit www.authorspress.com for more information.

Dana Reyes
Authors Press
+1 925-255-0098
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

2022 Guadalajara Int. Book Fair | Featured Book: Let's Go on a Sentimental Journey by Anthony Taylor

You just read:

2022 Guadalajara International Book Fair presents Let's Go on a Sentimental Journey by Anthony Taylor

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Dana Reyes
Authors Press
+1 925-255-0098
Company/Organization
Authors Press
1321 Buchanan Rd
Pittsburg,, California, 94565
United States
+1 925-255-0098
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Authors Press is an online publishing company and book reseller catering to the needs of both experienced and aspiring authors as well as readers. We offer the best publishing solutions for full-time and independent authors. The company’s team of proofreaders, editors, designers, and publishing professionals are committed to achieving industry standards and beyond for our client’s work to be published, marketed, and sold.

Authors Press Website

More From This Author
2022 Guadalajara International Book Fair presents Let's Go on a Sentimental Journey by Anthony Taylor
2022 Guadalajara International Book Fair presents Finding JOY In the Midst of Grief by Kay E. Thomson
2022 Guadalajara International Book Fair presents Oh NO, Where Did He Go! by Kay E. Thomson
View All Stories From This Author