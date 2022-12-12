NURO unveils the PAD, a novel and patented neurotechnology for the detection and the monitoring of Alzheimer's disease
NURO, the global leader in non-invasive neurotechnology, announces new patented architecture to diagnose and track Alzheimer's disease.WATERLOO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NURO, known for the NUOS product line which allows patients to communicate and compute by Brain instantly and without any surgery, is now unveiling its second major surgery-free neurotechnology: The PAD.
The PAD is a groundbreaking tool to provide early detection and continuous monitoring of Alzheimer's disease. Composed of multiple layers of technology seamlessly scanning and evaluating various areas of the brain subject to this devastating condition, this new wireless device is primarily aimed at assisting physicians in Primary Care with this overwhelming problem.
"Multi-million dollar installations of MRI and CT/PET scanners are available in the wealthiest countries and largest metropolitan areas yet Alzheimer's is still diagnosed and tracked very much empirically in many parts of the World and it is time for a much more affordable and portable solution to be implemented to not only diagnose these patients as early as possible but also track their progression easily, consistently and at a fraction of the price." says Francois Gand, the Founder and CEO of NURO, the Creator of the PAD and whose father passed away from the disease.
The PAD provides a brand new, non-invasive, rapid methodology which is based on multimodal sensors, multimodal signal processing, key algorithms and AI Deep Learning in a wireless helmet form factor. This particular approach gives unprecedented neurological insights to local clinicians and their patients who may be subject to developing or are developing Alzheimer's disease by allowing each scan to be compared live by Artificial Intelligence across de-identified records of other PAD scans.
This novel approach has been further reinforced recently by several research breakthroughs in the understanding of this complex disease which revealed very specific pathophysiological, structural and cerebrovascular changes in the brain, all events that are technically and scientifically trackable by the patented PAD technology.
Via its innovative combination of various sensors and processing, the PAD is a first-in-class technology to precisely evaluate and monitor such neurological disorders over time and at a very large scale, assisting directly clinicians and researchers to tackle the disease.
"One of the major shortcomings in our search for more precise diagnoses and treatment for Alzheimer's disease has been our inability to detect and monitor the course of the disease. It is a privilege to be part of the group that has now made a profound advance in this vital area of medicine. We are quite excited about our novel and patented technology for Alzheimer's disease and its possibilities to reduce long term burden." states Dr. David J. Kupfer, MD, on behalf of the Board of Directors of NURO.
Dr. David J. Kupfer, MD, one of the key pillars of US Psychiatry and Neurology, is the Chair of the DSM-5 Global Task Force, which includes more than 160 mental health and medical professionals who are leaders in their respective fields. He is also the author of over 1,000 scientific articles, books and book chapters and has been the recipient of numerous awards and honours, including being elected to the Institute of Medicine of the National Academy of Sciences for his contributions to Medical Sciences, Health Care, and Public Health.
Dr. Jay Lombard, MD, also an internationally-acclaimed Neurologist, Author and Keynote Speaker, who has published significant scientific literature on the pathophysiology of Alzheimer's disease, agrees: "Beyond amazing. I mean remarkably beyond. The PAD is a master achievement for the good of the world."
For more information about the PAD or any licensing or collaboration opportunities, please refer to US Patent No. 11,484,243 and contact Francois Gand via francois@nuro.world.
