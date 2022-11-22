Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,569 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 306,168 in the last 365 days.

MassDOT Safe Routes to School Program Adds 1,000th School Partnership 

BOSTON  – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is announcing the Safe Routes to School (SRTS) Program has reached an impressive milestone by adding the Belchertown School District as its 1,000th School District Partnership to the program.  An event was held on November 10th to highlight this milestone and present the Belchertown School District with a plaque commemorating this new record-breaking partnership.

MassDOT's SRTS program conducts outreach activities and safety sessions, and provides funding for infrastructure improvements that make it safer for students to walk and bike to school across Massachusetts with the goal of reaching every community and school district in the Commonwealth. The program currently serves more than 1,030 schools in over 260 communities. Through these partnerships, the Massachusetts SRTS Program highlights the importance of pedestrian and bicycle safety.

"The Safe Routes to School Program provides schools and communities with valuable tools and resources that can be used to help students safely bike and walk to and from schools, said MassDOT Secretary and CEO Jamey Tesler. "The program continues to grow, and we look forward to the addition of even more schools in the future."

"Partnering with Safe Routes to School gives our students additional resources and makes learning about bike and pedestrian safety fun. Plus, our teachers will benefit from turnkey lesson plans and professional development courses. We had a great turnout for our first walk to school event on October 12th and we look forward to participating in many more," said Belchertown School Superintendent Brian Cameron.

MassDOT's SRTS Program, which is supported with funds from the Federal Highway Administration, promotes safer routes for students to actively get to and from school by fostering partnerships between community-led organizations, local law enforcement, education leaders, and public health departments.  SRTS also provides information, materials, and resources to support schools and communities with their local SRTS initiatives.

For more information on Massachusetts Safe Routes to School visit:

www.mass.gov/safe-routes-to-school

www.facebook.com/SafeRoutes.MA

www.twitter.com/SafeRoutes_MA

www.instagram.com/srts_ma

www.linkedin.com/company/ma-safe-routes-to-school

For more MassDOT news and updates visit:

www.mass.gov/massdot

www.mass.gov/blog/transportation

www.twitter.com/massdot

You just read:

MassDOT Safe Routes to School Program Adds 1,000th School Partnership 

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.