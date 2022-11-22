MassDOT Safe Routes to School Program Adds 1,000th School Partnership 

BOSTON – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is announcing the Safe Routes to School (SRTS) Program has reached an impressive milestone by adding the Belchertown School District as its 1,000th School District Partnership to the program. An event was held on November 10th to highlight this milestone and present the Belchertown School District with a plaque commemorating this new record-breaking partnership.

MassDOT's SRTS program conducts outreach activities and safety sessions, and provides funding for infrastructure improvements that make it safer for students to walk and bike to school across Massachusetts with the goal of reaching every community and school district in the Commonwealth. The program currently serves more than 1,030 schools in over 260 communities. Through these partnerships, the Massachusetts SRTS Program highlights the importance of pedestrian and bicycle safety.

"The Safe Routes to School Program provides schools and communities with valuable tools and resources that can be used to help students safely bike and walk to and from schools, said MassDOT Secretary and CEO Jamey Tesler. "The program continues to grow, and we look forward to the addition of even more schools in the future."

"Partnering with Safe Routes to School gives our students additional resources and makes learning about bike and pedestrian safety fun. Plus, our teachers will benefit from turnkey lesson plans and professional development courses. We had a great turnout for our first walk to school event on October 12th and we look forward to participating in many more," said Belchertown School Superintendent Brian Cameron.

MassDOT's SRTS Program, which is supported with funds from the Federal Highway Administration, promotes safer routes for students to actively get to and from school by fostering partnerships between community-led organizations, local law enforcement, education leaders, and public health departments. SRTS also provides information, materials, and resources to support schools and communities with their local SRTS initiatives.

