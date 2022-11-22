2022 Guadalajara International Book Fair presents Finding JOY In the Midst of Grief by Kay E. Thomson

A Real-life Narrative of Searching for Happiness in a Storm of Grief Will Make Its Way at the 2022 Guadalajara International Book Fair

GUADALAJARA, JALISCO, MEXICO, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After losing a loved one, you may experience a flood of questions about why this excruciating pain happened to you. They say everything happens for a reason, but the question is, when and how long will it take for that reason to come on the scene? Finding JOY in the Midst of Grief: Continuing in God’s Loving Grip Through Loss of a Loved One is an account of Kay E. Thomson, who retells her life before and after the passing of her husband. This book will be featured in the upcoming Guadalajara International Book Fair, taking place November 26–December 4, 2022.

“As I think back to where our lives changed (based on Webster’s definition), I can see that life changes occurred long before we wanted to believe something was happening and that our lives were in for a transformation of great magnitude.”

— Kay E. Thomson, Finding JOY In the Midst of Grief: Continuing in God’s Loving Grip Through Loss of a Loved One

Kay married her husband, Dale, at the age of 19, and they spent their 44 years of marriage full of love and honed through the guidance of the Lord. Thomson’s life became full of challenges of every kind. This book narrates the journey of Thomson’s battle through the tunnel of grief. Thomson recounts the memorable moments she spent with her husband, how she coped with his passing, and how her faith in the Lord helped her in the process.

Kay E. Thomson thanked her friends and family for being by her side as she walked through the tunnel of grief and how they encouraged her to channel her sadness and grief into writing.

Walk through the journey of Kay E. Thomson in pursuit of happiness amidst misery. Secure a copy of the book through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other available online book retailers. Copies of the book are also available for purchase through the author’s website, kaythomsonbooks.com/.

Finding JOY In the Midst of Grief: Continuing in God's Loving Grip Through Loss of a Loved One

Written by Kay E. Thomson

Kindle |

Audiobook |

Paperback |

About Authors Press

Authors Press is an online publishing company and book reseller that caters to the needs of both experienced and aspiring authors and readers. We offer the most effective publishing solutions for full-time and independent authors. Our team of proofreaders, editors, designers, and publishing professionals is dedicated to meeting industry standards for their clients' work to be published, marketed, and sold.

Please visit www.authorspress.com for more information.

2022 Guadalajara Int. Book Fair | Featured Book: Finding JOY in the Midst of Grief by Kay E. Thomson