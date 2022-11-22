Attorney General Josh Stein Honors Two Wilmington Residents with 2022 Dogwood Awards

For Immediate Release:

Tuesday, November 22, 2022

Contact: Nazneen Ahmed

919-716-0060

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today awarded the Attorney General’s Dogwood Award to two North Carolinians in Wilmington. Each year, Attorney General Stein recognizes North Carolinians who help to make their communities safer, stronger, and healthier.

Recipients in Wilmington are:

Chief J. Steve Mason, Wilmington Fire Department

“PFAS released by certain firefighting foams puts firefighters at risk of cancer,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “While I have taken the companies responsible for creating these dangerous chemicals to court, I’m grateful to Chief Mason for taking steps to protect his firefighters from PFAS’s damaging effects. And of course, we appreciate the efforts of WFD to keep people and property safe.”

Chief J. Steve Mason is the fire chief of the Wilmington Fire Department.

Brian Clark, N.C. Ports

“The NC Ports are a strong driver of our state’s economic development,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “As executive director, Brian works hard to keep our economy above water. Despite supply chain issues and other challenges the COVID-19 pandemic brought to shipping, the NC Ports remain a strong, critical part of our state’s infrastructure.”

Brian Clark is the executive director of the North Carolina State Ports Authority.

###