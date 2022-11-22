2022 Guadalajara International Book Fair presents Oh NO, Where Did He Go! by Kay E. Thomson
Unravel Death and Loss in A Child’s Perspective through Kay E. Thomson’s “Oh NO, Where Did He Go?” at the 2022 Guadalajara International Book Fair
GUADALAJARA, JALISCO, MEXICO, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At times, grownups have a hard time accepting when someone passes away; much greater is the difficulty for a child who’s innocent as a dove. Losing the light of your life might be one of the most distressing experiences an individual may encounter. Kay E. Thomson’s Oh NO, Where Did He Go? is a cathartic narrative that explores the journey of losing a loved one.
This moving book will be featured in the 2022 Guadalajara International Book Fair, which will take place from November 26 to December 4, alongside some other notable works by renowned authors in the literary industry. Thomson wrote this book based on their family’s experience: when Kay’s husband departed, it gave their grandchildren a valuable life lesson that made them understand their grandfather’s passing. The book helps readers, particularly children, understand the concept of losing someone they care about. The book exhibits the different emotions that one might feel when encountering such a situation and how one can recognize and sort their emotions. This emotional narrative teaches children the lessons of care, love, joy, and assurance when they follow Jesus.
Learn more about the narrative and stay hooked! Grab a copy of Kay E. Thomson’s Oh NO, Where Did He Go? through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers. You can also purchase copies of the book through the author’s website, kaythomsonbooks.com/.
Oh NO, Where Did He Go?
Written by Kay E. Thomson
Illustrated by Macey K. Donley
Kindle |
Audiobook |
Hardcover |
Paperback |
About Authors Press
Authors Press is an online publishing company and book reseller that caters to the needs of both experienced and aspiring authors and readers. We offer the most effective publishing solutions for full-time and independent authors. Our team of proofreaders, editors, designers, and publishing professionals is dedicated to meeting industry standards for their clients' work to be published, marketed, and sold.
Please visit www.authorspress.com for more information.
Dana Reyes
Authors Press
+1 925-255-0098
info@authorspress.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other
2022 Guadalajara Int. Book Fair | Featured Book: Oh NO, Where Did He Go? by Kay E. Thomson