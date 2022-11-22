2022 Guadalajara International Book Fair presents Oh NO, Where Did He Go! by Kay E. Thomson

Unravel Death and Loss in A Child’s Perspective through Kay E. Thomson’s “Oh NO, Where Did He Go?” at the 2022 Guadalajara International Book Fair

JT is the main character and he finds answers to his questions: Where is grandpa now? How will I ever find him, how can he get out of the hole they put the big box in?” — Excerpt from Oh NO, Where Did He Go?

GUADALAJARA, JALISCO, MEXICO, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At times, grownups have a hard time accepting when someone passes away; much greater is the difficulty for a child who’s innocent as a dove. Losing the light of your life might be one of the most distressing experiences an individual may encounter. Kay E. Thomson’s Oh NO, Where Did He Go? is a cathartic narrative that explores the journey of losing a loved one.

This moving book will be featured in the 2022 Guadalajara International Book Fair, which will take place from November 26 to December 4, alongside some other notable works by renowned authors in the literary industry. Thomson wrote this book based on their family’s experience: when Kay’s husband departed, it gave their grandchildren a valuable life lesson that made them understand their grandfather’s passing. The book helps readers, particularly children, understand the concept of losing someone they care about. The book exhibits the different emotions that one might feel when encountering such a situation and how one can recognize and sort their emotions. This emotional narrative teaches children the lessons of care, love, joy, and assurance when they follow Jesus.

Learn more about the narrative and stay hooked! Grab a copy of Kay E. Thomson’s Oh NO, Where Did He Go? through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers. You can also purchase copies of the book through the author’s website, kaythomsonbooks.com/.

