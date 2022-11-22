Over 3 Million Selected Affordable Health Coverage in ACA Marketplace Since Start of Open Enrollment Period

Total plan selections represent a 17% increase over last year, and includes a significant increase in new enrollees on Healthcare.gov

With four out of five people eligible for coverage at $10 or less, the Biden-Harris Administration urges everyone to visit HealthCare.gov and sign up for high-quality, affordable health care

ACA Marketplace National Enrollment Snapshot

The Biden-Harris Administration announces nearly 3.4 million people nationwide have selected an Affordable Care Act (ACA) Marketplace health plan since the start of the 2023 Marketplace Open Enrollment Period (OEP) on November 1. This represents activity through November 19 (Week 3) for the 33 states using HealthCare.gov and through November 12 (Week 2) for 16 states and the District of Columbia with State-based Marketplaces (SBMs).[1] Total plan selections include 655,000 people (19% of total) who are new to the Marketplaces for 2023, and 2.7 million people (81% of total) who have active 2022 coverage and returned to their respective Marketplaces to renew or select a new plan for 2023. These plan selection numbers represent a 17% increase in total plan selections over last year.

As President Joe Biden and Secretary Xavier Becerra announced, new customers enrolling on Healthcare.gov are up nearly 40% over last year. On November 16, Healthcare.gov had 493,216 new enrollees, compared to 354,137 on the same date in last year.

The 2023 Marketplace OEP runs from November 1, 2022 to January 15, 2023 for states using the HealthCare.gov platform. People generally need to submit an application and choose a plan by December 15 for their coverage to start January 1. State-based Marketplace enrollment deadlines vary. State-specific deadlines and other information are available in the State-based Marketplace Open Enrollment Fact Sheet.

“We are off to a strong start - and we will not rest until we can connect everyone possible to health care coverage this enrollment season,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. “The Biden-Harris Administration has taken historic action to expand access to health care, and ensure everyone can have the peace of mind that comes with being insured. With four out of five people eligible for coverage at $10 or less, do not miss your opportunity to sign up for high-quality, affordable health care. We urge everyone to visit HealthCare.gov and find the coverage that meets your needs.”

“Providing quality, affordable health care options remains a top priority. The numbers prove that our focus is in the right place. In the first weeks of Open Enrollment, we have seen an increase in plan selections and a significant increase in the number of new enrollees over the previous year,” said CMS Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure. “I am pleased to see such a strong early showing and I encourage all those looking for affordable health care coverage to visit HealthCare.gov.”

The Biden-Harris Administration has made expanding access to health insurance and lowering health care costs for America’s families a top priority, and under their leadership, the national uninsured rate reached an all-time low earlier this year.

The Biden-Harris Administration encourages all families to visit HealthCare.gov and check out the health care coverage options and savings available to them. This year, thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, more people will continue to qualify for help purchasing quality health coverage with expanded financial assistance. Thirteen million Americans will continue to save an average of $800 per year on their health insurance. Four out of five people will be able to find a plan for $10 or less after tax credits. People with coverage through HealthCare.gov are encouraged to return and shop to see if another plan better meets their needs at a lower cost.

Individuals can enroll or re-enroll in health insurance coverage for 2023 by visiting HealthCare.gov, or CuidadoDeSalud.gov, or by calling 1-800-318-2596 to fill out an application. Individuals wanting assistance signing up for coverage may go to Find Local Help on HealthCare.gov to find a Navigator, Certified Application Counselor, or agent or broker: https://www.healthcare.gov/find-assistance/.

Marketplace Enrollment Snapshot Overview

Marketplace and Consumer Type Cumulative 2023 OEP Plan Selections Total: All States 3,380,540 New Consumers 654,858 Returning Consumers1 2,725,682 Total HealthCare.gov States 2,993,853 New Consumers 584,179 Returning Consumers 2,409,674 Total SBMs2 386,687 New Consumers 70,679 Returning Consumers 316,008

To view the first Marketplace enrollment snapshot report, please visit: https://www.cms.gov/newsroom/fact-sheets/marketplace-2023-open-enrollment-period-report-national-snapshot

Find out more via key highlights and improvements and infographic for the Marketplace 2023 Open Enrollment Period. For more information about how to enroll in Marketplace coverage, visit HealthCare.gov, CuidadoDeSalud.gov or your State-based Marketplace.

Endnotes

1 The returning consumers metric in this report only includes consumers who have returned to their respective Marketplace through the reporting date and selected a plan for 2023 coverage, and excludes consumers who have been automatically re-enrolled in their 2022 plan for 2023 coverage or a suggested alternate plan. Please see the glossary for data on auto re-enrolled consumers that SBMs have reported to CMS.

2 In addition to reported plan selections, New York and Minnesota have a Basic Health Program (BHP), which provides coverage to consumers with incomes below 200 percent of the FPL who are not eligible for Medicaid or CHIP and otherwise would be eligible for a QHP. From November 1 – November 12, 2022, New York had a total of 1,067,820 individuals enroll in a BHP. Minnesota’s BHP data was not available at the time of this report.