2022 Guadalajara International Book Fair presents Web Was Woven: Epilepsy and Depression by Sonny Chase

He describes how difficult it can be at times to continue facing the internal and external fears associated with the unpredictable danger and stigma associated with a lifetime of seizures...”
— Tina G, Amazon Customer Review

GUADALAJARA, JALISCO, MEXICO, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sonny Chase reminds readers that they have the capacity to rise above the circumstances they’re born with through his book, "Web Was Woven: Epilepsy and Depression", a memoir detailing a life battling epilepsy and depression. Together with Authors Press, Sonny’s heartwarming book will be gracing the shelves of the Guadalajara International Book Fair, the world’s largest market for publications of the Spanish community, slated for Nov. 26–Dec. 4 at the Expo Guadalajara.

In the book, the author discloses personal epilepsy problems that not everyone is aware of. It concerns the injuries he sustained while working as a carpenter and cashier in a vehicle accident that sent him on the path to ruin. His epilepsy forced him to isolate himself, making him an outcast. He suffered seizures if he became too exhausted. He would have a seizure if he missed his medication dose. The battle was waged year by year, day by day, and hour by hour. He discusses how challenging it can be to maintain his spirit while overcoming internal and external worries related to the unpredictability of risk and stigma connected with a lifetime of seizures, medical expenses, employment chances, and social normality.

He sincerely hopes that by sharing his own story of being diagnosed with epilepsy as a child and eventually having brain surgery to end it, others will not feel alone. Sonny currently resides in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, with his wonderful family.

“She told my mother that I had a strange expression on my face and I appeared to be shivering, but when she asked me if I was cold, I did not respond, until a few minutes later. In my mom's words, 'this was the beginning of everything.'”
— excerpt from Web Was Woven: Epilepsy and Depression

Written by Sonny Chase
