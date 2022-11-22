2022 Guadalajara International Book Fair presents Cecilia and Bay by Noemi Camacho

South Texas Author Will Be Featured at the Guadalajara International Book Fair With Her Book "Cecilia and Bay"

Olivia prayed to God that her baby girl was not going crazy. But as days passed, everyone realized this little one was so very special.” — Excerpt from Cecilia and Bay

GUADALAJARA, JALISCO, MEXICO, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Noemi Camacho reminds readers that we are never truly alone with her book, Cecilia and Bay. Together with Authors Press, Naomi’s inspiring novel will be gracing the shelves of the Guadalajara International Book Fair, the world’s largest market for publications of the Spanish community, slated for Nov. 26–Dec. 4 at the Expo Guadalajara.

Cecilia, the youngest of Olivia’s nine children, was different from the other children; her family saw this as a gift. When she was three years old, Cecilia started saying words ahead of what people were saying; she finished other people’s sentences; she even knows if someone is pregnant. But Cecilia's life was not always sunny; her parent's relationship was complicated. Regardless of what happened to Cecilia, Bay has been watching over her ever since the day she was born. "Cecilia Luna and her guardian angel, Bay, are sealed together at her birth," the author says in the blurb.

Noemi Camacho is a fiction writer. Cecilia and Bay is her first published book. Noemi was born in the Rio Grande Valley in South Texas. Her large family inspired her to tell the many stories she carries in her heart. She lives in Farmers Branch, Texas, with her two lovely daughters, five grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

Interested readers may purchase copies at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online retailers.

Cecilia and Bay

Written by Noemi Camacho

Kindle |

Paperback |

