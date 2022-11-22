2022 Guadalajara International Book Fair presents Wild Ride at the Dude Ranch by Sherry Walraven

Retired Teacher to Shock the Guadalajara International Book Fair with Thrilling Murder Mystery Novel

Author Walraven has a vivid imagination that plunges into storytelling with more energy than discipline.” — Hollywood Book Reviews

GUADALAJARA, JALISCO, MEXICO, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sherry Walraven puts her readers on edge with her thriller, "Wild Ride at the Dude Ranch", a novel that revolves around cousins and their vacation that went south. Together with Authors Press, Sherry’s riveting book will be gracing the shelves of the Guadalajara International Book Fair, the world’s largest market for publications of the Spanish community, slated for Nov. 26–Dec. 4 at the Expo Guadalajara.

Several gleeful cousins make the annual trip to Texas to stay at the Dude Ranch for a week of trail riding, BBQs, barn dances, roping, and other enjoyable activities. They delighted in meeting new people, and the colorful characters they encountered did not disappoint. They became friends with the Dude brothers, a woman who was expecting, and Tinker Bell, a tall woman with a baseball bat. They had more adventure than they could have ever anticipated on their trip to Missouri the previous year. When a guest of the ranch was found dead on the property, things started to get tight, and the cousins started to feel uneasy and confused. This year, they were looking forward to fun and relaxation without issues. The cousins and their new acquaintances went to great lengths to maintain their sanity and keep their wits about them.

Sherry Walraven is a retired school teacher and former school principal. She holds bachelor's and master’s degrees in middle school education and an educational specialist degree in the supervision of teachers and leaders. She is a lifelong resident of Calhoun, Georgia, where she raised her two sons.

Buy your copy of this gripping novel at Amazon, Barnes & Nobles, and other online retailers. To know more about the author and the book, please visit: https://www.sherrywalraven.com/.

Wild Ride At the Dude Ranch

Written by Sherry Walraven

