Banner and Olofson shooting ranges offer discounted annual passes

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has discounted its annual passes for the Banner and Olofson shooting ranges for 2023 by $40 making it the perfect gift for the hard-to-buy-for member of the family.

From Nov. 25 to Dec. 31, individual passes will be available for $200 and family passes for $260 (this is a $40 savings). Annual passes may be purchased at either range and is valid at both shooting ranges. If you currently have a pass this purchase will just add an additional year to your current pass.

Banner Range, between Indianola and Des Moines on Hwy. 65/69 in Warren County, is a multi-use shooting facility that offers a safe, clean shooting environment for handguns, rifles, archery, and shotguns. The range is staffed with professional certified range safety officers during all operating hours. Banner Range is open Monday, Tuesday and Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed Wednesday and Thursday.

The Olofson Shooting Range, located off Hwy. 415, about five miles northwest of Polk City, features a classroom, handgun, rifle, Trap/Skeet, and archery ranges. The Olofson Range is open Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed Monday and Tuesday.

Shooting ranges welcome shooters of all skill levels and abilities. Patrons have the ability to pay $10 per hour or purchase an annual pass to cover their shooting time. Information on Iowa shooting ranges is available at http://www.iowadnr.gov/ Hunting/Places-to-Hunt-Shoot/ Iowa-Shooting-Ranges

Banner and Olofson shooting ranges are closed December 24, 25, and January 1.